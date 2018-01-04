Patriots to distribute more than 1,200 blankets collected at last Sunday's game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– Following the coldest regular season game in Foxborough in New England Patriots history last Sunday, Patriots fans donated more than 1,200 blankets for the homeless as they exited the game. On Friday, Patriots representatives, including rookie defensive end Derek Rivers and a group of Patriots season ticket members, will launch the distribution of these blankets with a visit to Pine Street Inn in Boston as the forecast this weekend threatens to reach record lows, with bone-chilling temperatures dipping well below zero.

The Patriots will deliver 600 blankets, along with hats, gloves and Dunkin Donuts gift cards, to guests of Pine Street Inn on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The remaining 600 blankets will be distributed to homeless shelters throughout New England. The Patriots foundation has selected a homeless shelter in each of the remaining five New England states and the Patriots' fan engagement team will deliver 125 blankets to each shelter beginning this weekend.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who serves as the team's executive director of community affairs, will present the donation to Lyndia Downie, President and Executive Director of Pine Street Inn. Patriots representatives, including several season ticket members who donated their blankets on Sunday, will then pass out the blankets, hats and gloves to guests in attendance. Dunkin Donuts has also graciously provided gift cards for Pine Street Inn guests, which will be distributed with the other items.