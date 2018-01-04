Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots to distribute more than 1,200 blankets collected at last Sunday's game

Jan 04, 2018 at 07:56 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– Following the coldest regular season game in Foxborough in New England Patriots history last Sunday, Patriots fans donated more than 1,200 blankets for the homeless as they exited the game. On Friday, Patriots representatives, including rookie defensive end Derek Rivers and a group of Patriots season ticket members, will launch the distribution of these blankets with a visit to Pine Street Inn in Boston as the forecast this weekend threatens to reach record lows, with bone-chilling temperatures dipping well below zero. 

The Patriots will deliver 600 blankets, along with hats, gloves and Dunkin Donuts gift cards, to guests of Pine Street Inn on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The remaining 600 blankets will be distributed to homeless shelters throughout New England. The Patriots foundation has selected a homeless shelter in each of the remaining five New England states and the Patriots' fan engagement team will deliver 125 blankets to each shelter beginning this weekend. 

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who serves as the team's executive director of community affairs, will present the donation to Lyndia Downie, President and Executive Director of Pine Street Inn. Patriots representatives, including several season ticket members who donated their blankets on Sunday, will then pass out the blankets, hats and gloves to guests in attendance. Dunkin Donuts has also graciously provided gift cards for Pine Street Inn guests, which will be distributed with the other items.

Following collection at Sunday's game, the blankets were cleaned and folded by Gillette Stadium staff in preparation for distribution. The Patriots would like to thank the many fans who generously donated their blankets after the game and all who prepared them for distribution. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to Out and Elevate Conor McDermott for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Go behind the scenes for an epic Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony honoring Dante Scarnecchia and Mike Vrabel.

Previewing the Dolphins, Around the NFL, Bills Takeaways | Patriots This Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and preview their week eight road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, go inside a victorious Patriots locker room after their last second win over Buffalo.  Plus, Coach Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the game wining drive and go behind the scenes for a very special look back at an epic Hall of Fame ceremony, honoring two members of the Patriots dynasty. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jalen Mills 10/27: "We've just got to be prepared"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Steve Burtonsits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones to discuss building momentum heading into Miami and how to slow down star receiver Tyreek Hill.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising