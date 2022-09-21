Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino (pronounced – vizz-KANE-oh) to the practice squad.

Herron, 26, was drafted by New England in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has played in 28 regular season games with 10 starts during his first two seasons in the NFL. He started at left tackle in the Wild Card round game at Buffalo last season. Herron dressed but did not play in the first two games of the 2022 season.