Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 26 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Bears vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 7

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

How will the Patriots handle the quarterback situation moving forward?

Oct 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022_UnfilteredMailbag_16x9

The Patriots aren't in the position they thought they'd be in as the team quickly turns the page to Sunday's showdown in the Meadowlands with the red-hot New York Jets.

Our lede was supposed to be about how New England was riding a three-game winning streak, but after learning our lesson last season, it's difficult to trust it. Instead, it's worse, with the Patriots losing a stunner at home to the Bears.

To keep the train on the tracks with four winnable games between now and Thanksgiving night in Minnesota, here's our quick three-step plan to correct the mistakes from Monday night:

  1. Get back to winning in the trenches - there's one common denominator in the Pats three wins, and that's they've won the line of scrimmage. Whether it's Mac or Zappe, it starts up front. Run the ball, protect the QB, stop the run, and pressure the QB. They're not good enough in the other areas to lose those battles.
  2. Stick to the Zappe script - this offense is at its best when it's under center and working the short and intermediate passing game. Run the football, create big plays off early-down play-action, and leave the spread stuff for third down.
  3. Fix the Issues vs. Mobile Quarterbacks - the Patriots made Bears QB Justin Fields look like Lamar Jackson. It's a copycat league. The Ravens did it, now Chicago did it, and the next team with a running quarterback will do it, too.

In the interest of not overreacting to one game, the Patriots need to recapture the formula that led them to two-straight wins over the Lions and Browns. But, with two years as proof, they also need to recognize that not every game script allows them to play with a lead.

There's plenty to fix from a disappointing loss to the Bears this past week, but New England has shown it can play significantly better football than it did on Monday night.

Without further ado, let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag as we head into Week 8:

Q: Any thoughts on why it seems like the offense is called so differently for the two QBs? I know they want to develop Mac, but they're making it rough on him. - @PlurlRuralJuror

My theory is that they're calling the game the way each quarterback is comfortable with playing. Mac comes from a smashmouth spread system at Alabama, where they were three wide receivers, almost exclusively shotgun, downfield passing concepts, and RPOs instead of traditional play-action. Although it's not working, that's the offense they run with him in the game, whereas the Zappe offense looks more like the old-school Patriots we saw last year and the 20-plus seasons before that. The only healthy way to explain it is that they are catering to what Mac's more comfortable with, but it's time to look in the mirror and recognize that he isn't in Tuscaloosa anymore. The play-calling, personnel around him, and increased level of competition are all different. Jones and the Pats coaching staff need to adjust to his new strengths at the pro level.

Q: Is there anything you've seen from Mac that can explain the sudden drop-off? Decision-making seems to be the biggest issue, but I think that's a product of the playcalling. - @James_Dubz

Please read After Further Review for a full breakdown of Mac Jones's regression. But the short of it is that the Patriots have decided to turn Jones into a vertical passer, and it's setting him up for failure. They've gone full Bruce Arians with Mac in the game rather than the efficient offense we saw last season or the orchestrated shot plays they run with Zappe. Mac is not to blame here. This is a coaching failure.

Q: Hey Evan, considering the QBs in the league who have the ability to run, is our defense not equipped to handle them well enough, or would it have more to do with coaching/game-planning being wrong? - @BelfastPatsFan

We also broke this down in more detail in After Further Review this week. There's a strong case to be made that the Patriots front seven doesn't have the team speed to stick with athletic QBs like Lamar and Fields. But their rush plans against these quarterbacks and eye discipline on designed QB runs leave much to be desired. They are either rushing too far upfield and allowing the QB out of the pocket, not rushing at all and allowing him to sit there in clean pockets, or getting baited out of their gaps by fakes and reads. Do your job.

Q: Do you think the Pats QBs will start hitting the wide-open Thornton more? He's always open. Five targets, one catch, poorly thrown balls. - @CheyenneSulli14

There are probably one or two chances per game to get the ball to Thornton downfield, and with better quarterback play and protection, hopefully, they'll start hitting those shots. The coaching staff can help Thornton get free from physical coverage more with alignment and motion. Motion him and send him into the pattern, or line him up in a stack or bunch for a free release. They need to scheme around his slight frame. The speed and separation are clearly there when he doesn't have to run through too much contact.

Q: While I understand the QB situation is questionable, is there any talk or chatter of NE possibly looking to trade for a faster or younger LB? - @LLSlim

As of right now, none. And I wouldn't expect a major in-season acquisition at linebacker with their current cap situation ($1.9 million in cap space, per @PatsCap). In some respects, you can understand the team's thinking that they'd rather play better coverage players in their three-safety package than spend resources on more athletic linebackers. They have their early-down thumper in Bentley, a role that will always exist in Belichick's defense, and a sub-package linebacker in Mack Wilson to supplement the three safeties. Eventually, you'd like to see a premium asset used to add a playmaking linebacker. But that'll likely need to wait till the draft.

Q: Who's the #1 RB the rest of the season? Or will it be a 1A/1B? - @gudgeinoliver

This is not a shot at the questioner. But I'm not sure what Damien Harris did other than not being Rhamondre Stevenson to earn some of these narratives about him. You hear he should be demoted to a small role, traded, etc. Harris is still a starting-caliber NFL running back, and the best thing for the offense, and Stevenson, is to platoon the two backs. That might not work out for Rhamondre owners in fantasy football. But keeping Stevenson fresh and healthy for the season should be a priority, and you have a capable ball carrier in Harris to manage Rhamondre's workload. Stevenson will play more as the lead back and preferred passing downs player, but that doesn't mean Harris has zero value as a 1B.

Q: Are the Patriots trading players away before the trade deadline? - @ReallJayr

I would listen to trade offers for both Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Parker, Meyers, and Thornton are your top three when healthy. Keep one of the two as depth and get something back for the other. Ultimately, I'd need to get blown away by an offer for Bourne. Let's call it a second-rounder. Agholor could net them a fourth or a fifth, and you'd be satisfied.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is all the rage around Foxborough.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Who will start and will the Patriots sign another quarterback this week?

news

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

This week Patriots fans are concerned about the health of quarterback Mac Jones and wondering how Brian Hoyer would do if pressed into action, while also trying to get more contributions on offense.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Lots of questions about Mac Jones and the offense in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

How can the Patriots build off the positives from Sunday's loss to the Dolphins?

news

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

With the arrival of Week 1 of the NFL season, Patriots fans are wondering how it will all come together after a preseason filled with questions.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Some concern about the offensive line and running back depth in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Joint practices will be telling for Patriots

Patriots fans are starting to wonder how the joint practices and remaining preseason games will factor into roster building.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

With training camp winding on there's plenty to discuss in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

How do Mac Jones and the Patriots offense look in the early stages of Training Camp?

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs Bears presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/25

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/25: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Press Pass: Pats struggle against Chicago

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Bailey Zappe, Matthew Judon and more addresses the media on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/24: "I need to be able to play better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "We had no answers for him [Justin Fields]"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "We were outcoached and outplayed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/24: "It was a poor showing across the board"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising