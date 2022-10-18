Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 18 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Bailey Zappe 10/16: "We've definitely made some strides"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/16

Tyquan Thornton rushes for a 19-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Hunter Henry couldn't possibly be more open on 31-yard TD

Rookie TD connection! Zappe zips scoring toss to Tyquan Thornton

Photos: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Jonnu Smith breaks two tackles on a 53-yard catch-and-run

Bailey Zappe high-points Meyers for 20-yard top-shelf catch

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level 

In this week’s mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

Oct 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2022_UnfilteredMailbag_16x9

Do you think the throwback uniform will make it into regular season circulation? They looked sharp last Sunday against the Lions. -George Hernandez

Let get this mailbag started with a layup as I agree with you George, they looked sharp and I'd be in great favor of seeing them used more than just the two games this season (the next one will come at home on Thursday Night Football against the Bills). Most surprising to me was the feeling of nostalgia after seeing the uniforms and the stadium siding remade in the old 80's Patriots way. This was when I grew up first going to games and it was a nice reminder of how things used to be when they didn't win a whole lot. Sometimes it feels like 2001-2018 is hanging over this team's head and for just one game it felt like that pressure wasn't quite there. Instead, it was just about the good old New England Patriots trying to win a game. And to expand on this even further I'd bang the table for the old dynasty unforms to get back into the rotation at some point. I love what the Chargers do. They have a lot of different options to play with. The more uniforms and possibilities the better as I see it. So keep the reds, bring back the ones from 2000-2019 and use a liberal rotation of the three combinations. That's my vote. Okay, now we can get into the Zappe of it all. -Mike Dussault

Now that it seems that a decent part of the fan base is rallying behind Zappe. I wonder what the reaction will be if Mac Jones comes back and plays exceptionally well. -Matt John

Well I'd hope that everyone would suddenly remember that Mac had a great rookie year and was poised to build on it this season before he got off to a slow start and then got injured. That said, you can't fault fans who are excited because the Pats have won two in a row and gotten their season back on track despite having a third-string rookie quarterback under center. We can get into splitting all the hairs of how much more was being asked of Mac and what the offensive limitations were with Zappe, but the bottom line is wins and losses. It's hard to parse out at this point, not knowing how healthy Mac is and how close to 100 percent he is, but I still think once he's fully cleared Mac will back under center. But there's no debate that there's going to be a Zappe chorus following him around if he struggles with mistakes and doesn't lead the offense to point production. Ultimately it's a great thing for the Patriots to have found rookie quarterbacks who can both play in the last two seasons. But where I get stuck is where are their ceilings? Who can lead this team to compete with the likes of the Chiefs and Bills? Mac still gets my vote, but he needs to get back on the field and play well enough to show he can attain that level of play. -Mike Dussault

Did the offense completely transition back to their "normal" offense with Hoyer and Zappe, or was this also happening when Mac was still healthy? If the change happened after Mac went out, do you see him doing better if they keep this in place when he gets back? -Ray Sanchez

Tough to tell exactly, but generally I'd say we've seen a lot less outside zone runs than we saw in camp and gotten more traditional power and gap schemes that have been the most successful. The biggest difference between the offense with Mac and Zappe to me is the desire to push the ball down the field. How much of that was a new philosophy to make big plays more of a priority out of the gate? Will Mac still take those shots when he gets back? Hopefully he's gotten some perspective by watching for a few weeks and received a nice reminder from Zappe's play how far clean, mistake-free performance goes. But I don't think it's a guarantee that Mac just steps in and everything is back on a better track than where it was when he went out. They did a lot of good stuff against the Ravens that can be built from, but the ill-advised mistakes must cease. -Mike Dussault

Do you think that the failure of production of the tight ends is because they are more traditional, block, run and catch slants, type of players. Gronk was more of a move TE with his ability to get open, box out, etc. I think TE snaps will go to receivers. -Daniel Helming

I think we've seen the tight ends reemerging in the last two games, I don't think it's so much they're traditional, it's just that Gronk was an absolute freak who could do everything at a high level. Henry and Jonnu are both savvy and useful in the passing game and both can be moved around on passing downs. If anything, I think that's where their games are the closest to Gronk's, at least with their athleticism. I'll be very curious if their production continues or tails back off when Mac returns. I have to think Hunter Henry should continue to produce, especially in the red zone, he's really coming on in all aspects. -Mike Dussault

Mike, Is there a hypothetical trade out there for an OL with an aversion to penalties? -Patrick Rollo

Hard to find someone who would really improve the position. The signing of Marcus Cannon is probably about as close as we're going to get. As much as it's easy to target Isaiah Wynn for his penalty and allowed sack against the Browns, there's been some good in there too. Let's not forget he got beat by Myles Garrett on the sack, something that can happen to any tackle in the league. I get the bigger point, he needs to cut down on his mistakes because he's made the most of them, but let's not also completely dismiss his athleticism and take into account he's just six games into playing a side he's never played before. -Mike Dussault

Why is Jabrill Peppers snap count so low? He seems to play well when he's gotten the chance, but rarely sees the field. None of the safeties are playing bad, so not suggesting he truly replaces anyone, but why not rotate a bit to keep them all fresh? -@PatsFanKev

Peppers played a season-low three defensive snaps against the Browns while McCourty, Dugger and Phillips made up three of the top four snap amounts on defense. I'm not sure why his snaps decreased, I like his traits and he seems like a fierce tackler despite not being the biggest guy. I think it might just be a numbers game right now, with three of the Patriots best defensive players above him and more experienced in this system. It might take an injury to get Peppers more involved which is a bit disappointing because as a former first round pick, he's got some intriguing talent that I wish could be incorporated. It's a long season though, we'll see how it goes. -Mike Dussault

Hi! In your opinion, what does Bailey Zappe need to do to earn the starting role when Mac Jones returns? Is there even anything that he can do or it is not really a plausible option? There are a number of difference reasons that can be cited for the improved offensive efficiency that aren't necessarily related to Zappe being under center, but the team has looked good. Obviously Coach won't even broach the subject until Jones is medically cleared to return, so maybe the notoriously long recovery time for high ankle sprains is a blessing in disguise for the time being. -Nathan Elsworth

You didn't think we were done with Zappe questions yet, did you? I like how you laid this out Nathan and I'm not sure there's anything Zappe could do independent of Mac Jones to truly take the starting job from him, at least against the upcoming competition. Mac gets a degree of leeway based on the early games in the season facing some good teams while adjusting to a number of new factors with his own offense. I don't think there's any question that Mac gets the starting job back when he's ready to go. Zappe hasn't outplayed him that badly and you've already invested a year-plus in Mac. His development and smarts are worth a lot and should open more options on offense. Now with that said, if Mac returns and the game-killing turnovers start popping up and the offense isn't producing, then there might be something to discuss. But I think we're a long way off from that. The team should have success this week against Chicago no matter who plays QB. But after that it's off to New Jersey to face a surging divisional rival in the Jets. That's a pretty important game and whoever plays will have some added pressure to perform on them for sure. -Mike Dussault

Can you list all the Patriot players that have left the organization only to return (there are so many I can't keep track myself). -John Woodward

Everyone loves a good homecoming story! I'm going to come up with as many as I can here, at least the more notable ones. But please let me know which I miss!

Jamie Collins, Deion Branch, Marcus Cannon, Harvey Langi, Kyle Van Noy, Brandon Bolden, Ted Karras, Brian Hoyer, Patrick Chung, Tully Banta-Cain, Martellus Bennett, Trent Brown, Doug Flutie.

Of these I think my two favorites were Deion Branch and Patrick Chung. Chung was a favorite of mine after he was drafted in 2009 but never lived up to those expectations in his initial stint with the team. Then, he comes back and it all fits, resulting in three championships. Branch coming back in 2010 and helping Brady win an MVP was a much better ending than when Branch was traded to Seattle in 2006. That never felt quite right to me and Branch's return, including a touchdown against Baltimore in his first game back was a special one. -Mike Dussault

Might be recency bias, but recent seasons seem to be having greater rates of injury. Between that and the league pushing for more games, it begs the question: why are there any restrictions placed on how many players can return from being on IR? A minimum of four weeks on IR seems reasonable, just to prevent abusing the system, but I can't see the downside to allowing players time to recover if needed and to return when ready; if anything, all it does is allow for a better quality product on the field, and better yet, improve quality of life for the players. While it could lead to teams placing greater pressure on players to utilize non-season ending rehab interventions, that's for the NFLPA to ensure the players have the knowledge and resources to navigate those situations, which it should be doing anyways. -Mike A

I like the direction the league has taken in recent years, going from Injured Reserve means your season is done to the point now where eight players can return as long as they miss four games while on IR. I think eight is a fine number though, it's high enough that it shouldn't be restrictive but also puts something in place to prevent teams from really messing around with it, using it to stash guys who might not even be injured or some other scheme. But really, if you've got eight guys sustaining major injuries over the course of the season that should keep them out a month, that's a huge number. I don't think raising that number again will make that much of a difference so I think this rule is in okay shape. I also love the practice squad adjustments to keep veterans as well, that gives some additional freedom too. -Mike Dussault

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is all the rage around Foxborough.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Who will start and will the Patriots sign another quarterback this week?

news

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

This week Patriots fans are concerned about the health of quarterback Mac Jones and wondering how Brian Hoyer would do if pressed into action, while also trying to get more contributions on offense.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Lots of questions about Mac Jones and the offense in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

How can the Patriots build off the positives from Sunday's loss to the Dolphins?

news

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

With the arrival of Week 1 of the NFL season, Patriots fans are wondering how it will all come together after a preseason filled with questions.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Some concern about the offensive line and running back depth in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Joint practices will be telling for Patriots

Patriots fans are starting to wonder how the joint practices and remaining preseason games will factor into roster building.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

With training camp winding on there's plenty to discuss in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

How do Mac Jones and the Patriots offense look in the early stages of Training Camp?

news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

As the Patriots prepare to open training camp 2022, some final fan concerns about the roster and potential before the on-field competition begins.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/17

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

Go inside the Patriotslocker room following their 38-15 week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe joins WEEI's "Merloni, Fauria and MegO Show" on Monday, October 17, 2022. Zappe discusses the win over Browns, how the offense has come together, memories of his draft day and more.

Matthew Slater 10/17: "We are starting to see the results we are hoping for"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/17: "Its a fine line between a completion and not a completion"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 10/17: "We always pride ourselves of being versatile"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Bill Belichick on WEEI 10/17: "It was a good team win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick calls in to WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday, October 17, 2022. Belichick discusses the win over the Cleveland Browns, how the team has improved since Week 1 and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising