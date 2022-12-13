Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

I'm a little curious, maybe I'm just missing something, but why do you think we don't run more RPO plays? I know Mac Jones isn't really a running threat but Rhamondre Stevenson is our biggest threat on offense. I'd think having the option to hand it off to him would help open things up for Mac to roll out and hit drags and corner routes. Could freeze the linebackers at times and give receivers more time to get down field also. Do you think it's just something they haven't practiced well so they haven't implemented it often?

Blake Norris

First, the quarterback doesn't really have the option to run the ball on an RPO. In general those plays allow the quarterback to decide during the play whether to hand it off to the running back or to keep the ball and throw what is usually a quick slant or out depending on how the defense reacts. Sometimes linebackers get out of position one way or another and this allows the quarterback to take advantage. If the linebackers or safeties creep toward the line, then the quarterback can keep the ball and throw a quick pass. If the defenders remain back, the run is a better option because there are fewer players to block in the box. I don't have official numbers but I've seen the Patriots use RPOs from time to time this season. It's not always easy to identify because on RPOs, normal read option and traditional play action, the offensive linemen need to block near the line of scrimmage so as not to get penalties for being illegally downfield on a pass. Generally the linemen will block as if it's a called running play on an RPO or read option, while trying to stay near the line. On play action, the linemen fire out to sell run but are purely pass blocking. But again, it can be tough to distinguish the difference at times.

Paul Perillo

We all saw the two games Bailey Zappe started and his first two drives against the Bears. I saw a QB who knew how to move the pocket and stay in the pocket. He had all the offense involved and never got frustrated or scared of the pass rush. Everything looked more natural and smooth. Why did Bill not keep him as the starter? We all saw what we saw and it was better than Mac.

Gary Curiel

What is the point of having two OK QBs? Zappe showed some skill earlier in the season. When does it become Zappe Hour?

Darryll DiPietro

I can understand why some fans are calling for Zappe, and I don't think anyone who feels that way is necessarily wrong. The offense did look good at times under Zappe, but I also noticed you left out the times when it looked the same or worse when he played the second half of the Chicago game. I feel Jones is the better quarterback and that's why Belichick went back to his starter. Doesn't mean Belichick is right, and it definitely doesn't mean I'm right for agreeing with him. I watched some of the success Zappe had and wondered how it would have looked with Jones. I feel it would have been similar if not better given the opponents. Zappe started two games but he played the majority of snaps in four. The Patriots went 2-2 in those four games, losing to Green Bay and Chicago and beating Cleveland and Detroit. But I will say this: I am not opposed to making changes if things continue to look like they have. If the offense can't establish any level of production, then going back to Zappe has to be an option, and allowing him to genuinely compete for the starting job next year should be on the table as well. In my mind, Jones is the better quarterback but stranger things have happened, like with the Jets and Mike White over Zach Wilson.

Paul Perillo

Other teams have deployed this strategy is the past. Do you think it would enhance the Patriots chances of making the playoffs if they moved to a hurry-up offense? Mac Jones appears to be pretty good at play action and the offensive line is a liability. Treating every down as third down could spark the offense and drive the team to success. In my view there is everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Paul Elsmore

I think the hurry-up puts a lot of stress on the offensive line, which has been a liability for large portions of the season. There have also been a lot of moving parts up front due to injuries, and using the hurry-up regularly is hard for players who don't have a ton of experience – like Conor McDermott against the Bills. I am all for using the hurry-up at times other than end of half/game situations but I don't feel like it's the best course of action for a struggling unit. Penalties and negative plays have haunted the offense all season, and using the up-tempo approach is not a great way to avoid those situations. I do agree with you that it can't get much worse, though, so it could be worth a try.

Paul Perillo

Who are some veteran WRs you could see possibly become available for trade this offseason for the team to target? First two that come to mind for me are Chris Godwin if Tom Brady leaves and CeeDee Lamb if the Cowboys decide trying to pay extensions for Micah Parsons, Trayvon Diggs and Lamb is too costly with Dak Prescott's contract already on the books.

Sam Taylor

I don't see Lamb becoming available after Dallas dealt away Amari Cooper last season. They need Lamb as their top target and I'd be stunned if they let him go. Parsons is only two years in so he can't be signed an extension yet, so honestly I don't see Lamb as an option. I answered this question earlier and believe Tee Higgins would make a lot of sense. The Bengals will have a hard time retaining all their talent, and he likely will fall behind Ja'Marr Chase. I'd also put Jerry Jeudy in the mix as a potential wideout on the trade market. I also love your idea of trading for a veteran rather than using just the draft to add to the wide receiver mix.Paul Perillo**

Mac Jones is OK with the QB sneak - why didn't we try it on the first series last game?

Reg Morden

There was nothing wrong with the play call on the first series. The problem was Jones and Stevenson weren't on the same page and the ball handling became an issue as a result. It's not like Buffalo stopped the play. The Patriots stopped themselves, and it looked like Stevenson was too far wide and was supposed to take the handoff closer to the middle.

Paul Perillo

Wouldn't it be wild to see Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton and Marcus Jones all lined up on one side? Speedball package?

Matthew Dickess

In terms of using Marcus Jones, I don't think anything can be ruled out. The coaches are obviously searching for ways to jumpstart the offense, and getting more speed in the lineup could be one way to do it. I like your idea of putting those three on the field together, even when everyone is healthy.

Paul Perillo

With Tom Brady becoming a free agent after this season. I've heard that New England is a possible landing spot though very slim chance. But I just want to say that, I feel if that was to happen, it would do more harm than good to the Patriots. Tom Brady has been pretty clear about not wanting to be a part of a rebuilding team. Plus it would most likely hurt any progress Mac Jones might make. Your thoughts?

Mark Bushnell

I agree with your view that it would be quite a longshot for Brady to return to the Patriots. I disagree that it would be a bad thing for the Patriots. Brady has proven that he can still play at a high level, and the team would benefit from that. Even if it meant that Mac Jones wouldn't be part of the future, I think it would be worth it to be more competitive in the present while continuing to search for the quarterback of the future. But as you said, it's highly unlikely that such a move would be made.

Paul Perillo

Since Bill Belichick tends to stay in-house, why not make Brian Hoyer the QBs coach in 2023? He's been in this building longer than most and would probably excel in the position. My other thought is once we dump Matt Patricia, let's replace him with Julian Edelman. Jules would be an awesome OC having played for McDaniels and with Brady. I think he'd be a stud OC. The fans would go nuts seeing him again.

Johnathan Occhi

I have no idea what kind of coach either of those guys would be because they've never coached. It's not as simple as being a good player automatically makes you a good coach. And in Hoyer's case specifically, he has said in the past that he has no interest in being a coach. Things can change and maybe now he'd be more interested in making such a transition. But that's not a guarantee. Players make more money than entry-level coaches and spend a lot less time working at the facility, so I can understand why they might not be interested in becoming coaches in the future.

Paul Perillo

In your last mailbag you made a comment that you'd spend our cap money on offense. While I agree that needs a lot of work, especially the OL, WR even RB, I wouldn't overlook the defense, it isn't that good, especially against good teams. We still don't have a real nose tackle that can anchor the defense against the run. We could use another pass rusher. And outside of Matthew Judon our LBs aren't very good. I think our DBs are pretty good, but not sure we really have a No. 1 CB as we've had in the past.

B. Michaud

Unfortunately I agree with both lines of thought – the Patriots need help in a variety of areas on both sides of the ball. That won't be easy to fix in one offseason. I do feel the addition of a top-level wide receiver would help Mac Jones, as would improvements in pass protection along the offensive line. But the defense, as you explained, needs some work too. I'd like a young, talented cornerback to plug in with Marcus and Jack Jones to form a nucleus for the future. I'd also like some athletic linebackers who can make plays in both the run and passing games. Getting Christian Barmore back healthy would improve the look of things up front, but the back end needs some attention.

Paul Perillo

Do you think that a return from Tom Brady in 2023 could help rebuild the Patriots while giving Mac Jones the chance to learn under the GOAT for a few years? What are the odds Mac would want to stay if Brady did in fact return?

Brandon Donahue

I'd put those odds at about .0000001 percent. I've seen too many things happen to say zero, but why would Jones want to sit around for a year or two watching Brady? Jones needs to play in order to put himself in line to earn his next contract. He can't do that if Brady is the starter. And this doesn't even take into consideration the slim nature of Brady wanting to return.

Paul Perillo

In the offseason Robert Kraft said not winning playoff games wasn't acceptable. Is there a scenario where Sean Payton could come in as offensive coordinator and future head coach with Bill moving up to a management/front office position in a year or two or even getting Payton for head coach next year and Bill moving into the front office immediately?

Grant Tedro