Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

It's obviously hard to look at the 2020 season in the same way I'd usually look at it. There's just a cloud hanging over everything and as we've seen from some early reported opt-outs, teams are going to look far different than we've been talking about all offseason. The challenges will only continue to pop up as the teams start to ramp up. But if we can figure out a way to make football season happen this year, I would embrace the distraction with the hope that the players and coaches can stay healthy. Each day going forward will be so fluid, but hopefully we can stay on track towards the season. If it does happen, I have to feel as confident about the Patriots as any team in the NFL. Team personnel dynamics are already shifting so who knows what the actual roster will really look like by early September, but they have as good a coaching staff as there is in the league and if anyone can be successful under these circumstances it's the Patriots. -Mike Dussault