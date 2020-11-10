Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Nov 10 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Nov 10, 2020 at 04:12 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-UnfilteredQandAEmpower-PDC

How do you think the Patriots prepare for [Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar Jackson? Do they use an RB as a scout team QB? Or what about Cam [Newton]? It seems to me he's the best option they have for simulating a mobile QB that can throw, but obviously they need him practicing with the first team, not preparing the defense with the scout team. So what do you think the strategy is here? Joel Lindgren

That's one of the toughest aspects of defending athletes like Jackson, whom the Patriots will face this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. How do you replicate their rare skills during practice? In the past, we've often seen drill periods at practice in which New England tries to simulate the elusiveness of players like Jackson by having a defensive back – Keion Crossen immediately comes to mind – scramble around a confined space while several defenders try to contain him.

Aside from that, though, during the regular season, we're not privy to what goes on once the team ends its drill periods at the start of practice. So, it's hard to say who's taking the scout team snaps to mimic Jackson. An out-of-the-box consideration is second-year WR Jakobi Meyers, who was actually a quarterback in high school and his redshirt freshman year of college. Erik Scalavino

Do you think the Patriots should play Cam the rest of the season, if healthy, to see if he is a long-term possibility? I know rumors are out there about Jimmy G possibly coming back next year. I honestly think Cam can be the leader on this team. We have talked all season about the lack of talent around him, and he was looking really comfortable before he was out due to COVID. He looked like he was returning to that form during the Bills game. He seems to have a great relationship with Bill Belichick and [offensive coordinator Josh] McDaniels even during this losing streak. I just hope he has a great rest of the season, and we can build around him with some draft picks and FAs. Wayne Simmons

Belichick has been asked about his QB situation several times during the 2020 regular season, and his responses have been consistent: "Cam is our quarterback." I agree with Bill. Newton is the most talented passer on the roster and thus gives New England the best chance to win games right now.

By the same token, at this point, I think the club knows what it has in Newton, and I'm not sure the rest of this season can be viewed as an audition. Would I be entirely stunned if Newton is back next season? No, although I have to imagine the team will be looking long and hard at this position and how it can be improved – even if that means bringing in someone else, be it a youngster or a veteran. Erik Scalavino

If the Patriots did have more cap space and money, do you think they would've signed Cam Newton to a longer deal or was a one-year contract always going to be the option? Also with Cam's up-and-down (mostly down) play this season do you see the Patriots re-signing him at all? Patrick Ogunnaya

Knowing how frugal this team is, I think they would have tried to sign Newton to as team-friendly a deal as possible, regardless of how much room they might have had under the cap. I'm not sure anyone expected Newton to be available as late as he was in the offseason, so, it seemed like an entirely convenient pairing for both sides. As I mentioned in the previous answer, I could envision a scenario in which Newton is back next season, but I do expect there to be at least one new player competing for the QB job here in 2021. Erik Scalavino

Hypothetical question: If the Jets moved on from Sam Darnold and went for Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or one of the other top QBs available next year, would you go after Darnold? Or would you go after Lawrence instead? Obviously that depends on Newton's performance for the rest of the season. Keith Nelson

J.J. Watt said he doesn't want to be part of the Texans rebuild, but here in New England he might lead a partial rebuild/winning culture. What's your reaction to trying to lure Wattt? Gary Abrams

Well, if I were answering as Bill Belichick right now, I'd say I can't talk about players who are on other teams. Even though I'm not Bill, I'll keep my comments here as general as possible while still giving you a semblance of an answer.

I believe Darnold is still a good quarterback who will have a job somewhere in the NFL next season, whether that's in New York or elsewhere. Lawrence appears to be one of those can't-miss prospects, however, so, it would be difficult to pass up any opportunity to acquire him, assuming he makes himself eligible for the 20201 Draft.

And as far as Watt is concerned, the only negative is that he is all too frequently injured and misses long stretches of time. I have no idea what his feelings are about staying with Houston beyond this season, but any team would be fortunate to have a player of his caliber on their defense. Erik Scalavino

Why is everyone giving up on Cam? I don't think that any of these losses have been his fault. Many people may disagree but I think Cam is a great fit for the Patriots. I think we need to focus on getting better WRs and leave Cam alone. He's done his job. Billy Schmidt

Clearly, not everyone is giving up on Newton, as some of the above questions submitted would suggest. If anyone is saying the losses the Patriots have suffered this year are at all Newton's fault… it's Newton himself, who takes losing quite hard. His post-game press conferences after losses illustrate just how personally he accepts responsibility for the subpar results New England has thus far attained. Any good leader accepts his share of the blame, and that seems to be what Newton is doing.

Obviously, it's not all his fault, as you correctly point out. Talent infusions are needed at several positions on this roster, but that doesn't excuse the many miscues Newton has made. And to his credit, he's not making any excuses for the way he's played in New England's losing efforts. That alone should be reason enough not to give up on him just yet. Erik Scalavino

After spending back to back picks on tight ends, why are we not seeing the use of tight ends like before? With the lack of production from the WRs this year, why not try out 13 personnel groups much like the Ravens did last year. Jakob Johnson, Dalton Keene, and Ryan Izzo on the field together could offer great play action options if we continue running the ball like we are. Cole Dawson

Totally agree with you about the need for tight end contributions, Cole. Problem is, they've all been injured for most of the year and can't seem to stay on the field for any long stretches of time. Izzo has been playing through a hamstring issue, while the rookie Keene is dealing with a knee injury. Devin Asiasi is currently on IR as well for reasons unclear. It's a shame, because when the latter duo was drafted earlier this year, high hopes were attached to them. There's still another half of regular season football to be played, so, perhaps there's a chance we'll see more of them down the road. Erik Scalavino

We finally managed to make an attempt to get some help at WR. What are your thoughts on [Isaiah] Ford and the deal made for him? Alex Landkammer

While Ford isn't a household name – unless you're talking about American trucks and automobiles – he left a good impression on me with his performance against the Patriots last season when he was with Miami. Ford had to sit out the Monday nighter in New York while he undergoes routine COVID-19 protocols for new arrivals to NFL teams. But I'm very anxious to see if he can provide a spark at wide receiver for the Patriots. His big size (6-2, 200) could give Newton another option for downfield throws against smaller defenders. Erik Scalavino

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

With the Patriots on a three-game losing streak fans are looking for changes.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Mike Dussault answers your questions in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Plenty of roster-related questions in this week's mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

This week's mailbag is looking at the roster and searching for some depth.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

This week we've opened up the Q and A to our friends at Reddit and r/Patriots. Here's what the passionate fan base over there is wondering!

Latest News

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial at Patriot Place

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots News Blitz 11/10: Pats late comeback stuns Jets

Week 10 NFL Notes: Jets win shouldn't change outlook

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Stats from Week 9

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through 2020 Season

Advertising