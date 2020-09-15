Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Four runs for 28 yards (his longest went 11), and one pass reception that gained four yards. Those were Taylor's final stats from Dolphins game. Solid numbers, for sure, especially in a debut effort from an undrafted rookie. Are they enough to guarantee him a job in the NFL? Maybe if he were producing at that pace week after week, but after just one game, it's a bit of a stretch to suggest he's a lock to have a job anywhere in the league but New England.

Now, I hope Taylor can continue to contribute as he did versus Miami for however long he's on the active roster. My sense, though, is that whenever Harris is fit to play again, he'll be activated, and Taylor will likely wind up back down on the practice squad. Of course, to do that, he'd have to be released first and re-signed – that's the procedure in the NFL – and as such, the Patriots would be risking losing him to another club. In this COVID-tainted year, however, it seems there will be less movement of players from club to club on a weekly basis and that teams are mostly content to go with the rosters they currently have. That would likely mean Taylor is relatively safe here in Foxborough, either on the p-squad or 53/55-man roster. Erik Scalavino

Who do you think is a possible breakout candidate for this year's Patriots? Also, with our tough schedule this year, what is a realistic win total? Cheers from Canada! Murray Roberts

I'm hoping it's WR N'Keal Harry. After all, first-round draft choices carry the weight of expectation with them throughout their careers, and the Patriots desperately need another receiver not named Julian Edelman to become a viable offensive threat. He'll need to improve upon his performance against the Dolphins, though.