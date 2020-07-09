Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Do you think the Patriots choice of not going for a WR in the draft was more a result of 1) them having faith in the WRs they have (believing Sanu will bounce back, Meyers making a leap and Harry proving them right taking him in the 1st), or 2) that they believe in and will try to involve the TEs more in the passing game? – TJ Sævareid

I think it's both one and two! Overall, I felt like the offensive focus this offseason was solidifying the interior of the offense. Paying good money to a second guard, targeting a fullback/h-back type in Vitale, drafting two tight ends who are willing to do some dirty work. Those kinds of players seem to me like a new quarterback's best friends and add some elements they were missing or lost last season.

Outside receivers are flashy and exciting but I think the Patriots chose to let their young players develop and give Sanu a chance to get healthy. Resource-wise the team invested a first-round pick last year and a second-round pick this year on the position and that's significant. At some point you have to give the players you've invested in a chance to succeed.

When you look at Cam Newton's best seasons it was largely due to having the offensive personnel the Patriots have. A multi-pronged ground attack and a reliable short passing game, usually led by the tight end or receiving back. Big receivers like N'Keal Harry have also performed well with Newton. –Mike Dussault

My question is on Chung's contract extension. I know the Pats were in a serious cap situation and couldn't even sign their top pick until they made a move, but why extend Chung for 2 more years? Chung is now under contract up to and including his age 36 season. He can't seriously be expected to be playing at an acceptable level then so this looks like the Pats are setting themselves up to take a dead money hit down the road. Was there no other option, no player they could redo the contract of who would actually be on the team through the new deal? – Len Carmody

According to Sportrac.com, Chung's dead money hits would be: 2021 - $4.33 million, 2022 - $2 million, 2023 - $1 million. So if he makes in through next season it's pretty manageable but this just speaks to how much Bill Belichick loves Patrick Chung and how valuable Chung is to the defense.

This season the team's top free agency signing and top draft pick were both players in the mold of Chung – linebacker/safety hybrids who can do it all on defense. As much as that should signal Chung's eventual departure, you can never have too many of these kinds of players in today's NFL. –Mike Dussault

The Pats have had as good a success with UDFA's as any team in the league. They always seem find players. Many think this year's haul maybe the best group they've ever signed. I think Nick Coe and Jeff Thomas head this list, but what do you think of this group are you as high on them as others seem to be? – Anthony Bennett

The undrafted group always seem to produce at least one roster player and this year should be no exception. The team signed four receivers, a hard-charging undersized running back and a sprinkling at each level of the defense. Defensive end Bill Murray and his 10 blocked kicks is another player that I think could make a roster push, while running back J.J. Taylor is sure to be the talk of August.

Overall, the Patriots were pretty strategic with their undrafted group this year, signing just one cornerback in a nod to their good team depth at the position and avoiding the offensive line entirely. The receivers and defensive linemen all have golden opportunities. –Mike Dussault

Post-June 1 trading away Marcus Cannon and Mohamed Sanu will cost only 2.6 million in dead money, while generating cap savings of around 13.55 million per overthecap.com. Sanu could be a target for another WR-needy team, like, say, Packers. Cannon could be a target for the teams, led by ex-Pats coaches. Yet, OL and WR are among the most depleted rooms on the team. But let's think about it for a while. What could the Pats do with such amount of extra money, especially when thinking long term? –Rosen Rashkov

From a team-building perspective I'd invest in the defensive front, either a versatile first or second level defender. Offensive line could be a need as well if none of the young guys stand out. That includes Froholdt, Cajuste, Onwenu and Herron, along with Eluemanor who seems to have an inside track as an interior backup. If there's a long-term need on this roster it has to be game-changers in the front seven, especially as Dont'a Hightower enters the last year of his deal. Still, there will be plenty of chances for young players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Chase Winovich to emerge this season.