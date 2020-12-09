Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 09 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dec 09, 2020 at 08:28 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Gunner_return_watermark

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It is the first Player of the Week Award for Olszewski and the third Special Teams Player of the Week Award for New England this season. Kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his game-winning performances in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets and the Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown on a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Chargers and added a 61-yard punt return in the fourth quarter. He became the first player in Patriots history with two punt returns of at least 60 yards in a single game and his 145 punt return yards were the second-most by a Patriots player in a single game, behind the 156 punt return yards totaled by Mike Haynes vs. Buffalo on Nov. 7, 1976. Olszewski also tallied his first career touchdown reception on Sunday, a 38-yard pass from QB Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter that helped cap New England's largest shutout win since a 59-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 18, 2009.

Related Content

news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. 
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Sixteen year old Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Seeds of Hope and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
news

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

For the third season in a row, the New England Patriotsvand CarMax teamed up to support military families by donating new bikes to local children of service members.
news

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, November 14.
news

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Veterans must schedule pick up times at Anheuser - Bush Brewery in Merrimack, N.H.
news

NFL Announces Nominees for Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, have announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. 
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. 

Latest News

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Advertising