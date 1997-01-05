Pats beat Steelers in Divisional mismatch

Foxboro, Jan. 5, 1997 – The New England offense jumped out to an early lead while the defense was able to shut down the Steelers, allowing the Patriots to run away with a convincing 28-3 victory in an AFC divisional playoff game at Foxboro Stadium. The win – New England's first home playoff victory in franchise history – catapulted the Patriots into the AFC Championship game.

New England's Curtis Martin set a New England postseason record in the first half alone, rushing 109 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Overall, in his first playoff game at any level, Martin matched his career best by running for 166 yards on 19 carries (an 8.7-yard average). New England rushed for 194 yards on 32 carries (6.1-yard average) against Pittsburgh's second-ranked defense.