Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Pennington's ankle improving; Jets QB hoping 'to be available'

Sep 19, 2007 at 03:45 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Chad Pennington stood on the sideline last Sunday with his helmet on, yearning to jog onto the field and throw a pass for the New York Jets. He's hoping his injured right ankle has healed enough for him to be in the huddle this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

"My goal is to be available," Pennington said Wednesday. "I'm going to prepare just like I always prepare and work just as hard as I always have worked. Nothing has changed for me as far as my mind-set and my focus and what I'm trying to do. That's my job as a player and my goal. I'll leave the decision up to coach."

Although he was listed as limited in practice on the injury report Wednesday, Pennington looked close to normal during the half-hour window the media are allowed to witness. The limp that was extremely noticeable a week ago was barely there. Pennington also dropped back and put his full weight on his right ankle during passing drills.

"I worked and prepared extremely hard on an injury that normally takes some time," Pennington said. "It's still a process, something that you have to go through and work through all those things. My goal was to be available on Sunday and I was available. I left it up to coach to make that decision."

Kellen Clemens started in the Jets' 20-13 loss at Baltimore and Pennington was the No. 2 quarterback, saying he was ready to play if needed. Coach Eric Mangini said Monday that despite Clemens' impressive play in the fourth quarter of that game, Pennington is still his quarterback -- as long as he's healthy.

"We'll see here today," Mangini said before practice on Wednesday. "We're ahead of where we were last week, obviously. We'll make sure that we're getting enough reps so that he can be prepared, but not going so far, especially early in the week, that he has to scale back on Thursday or Friday. So we'll monitor that. We'll see how that goes."

Pennington was injured when he was sacked in the third quarter of the season-opening 38-14 loss to New England. He missed one play, but came back on New York's next series and led the Jets to a touchdown before pulling himself late in the fourth quarter.

"Every game, I want to be there," he said. "I've experienced being on the sideline before with injuries and that's a horrible feeling because you can't help. You can't help your teammates physically or mentally on the field, and that's where it counts the most. Any time you are injured it's a difficult thing to go through as a competitor. Any time I feel like I can be available and help us win, I want to do that."

Mangini said the team will adjust the number of snaps Pennington and Clemens take with the first-team offense during the week, based on Pennington's health.

Clemens was 19-of-37 for 260 yards a touchdown and two interceptions in his first NFL start, and was impressive in the final 15 minutes.

He helped cut a 20-3 deficit to seven points in the fourth quarter and took the Jets to the Baltimore 7-yard line before Ray Lewis intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone with 1:04 left. Based on that performance, some fans believed the Jets should consider giving Clemens more playing time.

"It's not disappointing," Pennington said. "I'm very confident in my ability to help us win and to play in this league. I feel good about it."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Bill Murray to a future contract. 
news

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones brought his best moves to the NFL's all-star showcase.
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Some of the Patriots stars made some big plays at the NFL's Pro Bowl.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Griddy Mac! Pats QB shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch

Griddy Mac! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch.

Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Renfrow in back of end zone

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in back of end zone.

Flea-flicker! Mac Jones fires missile to Diontae Johnson

Flea-flicker! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fires missile to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson's INT comes via cat-like reflexes

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception comes via cat-like reflexes.

Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah assess top performers from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

NFL Network's Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah assess the top performers from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising