Performance Review: Patriots at Buccaneers

…Hogan saved Brady on the third Patriots drive when he reached back across his body to finger-tip catch another off-the-mark throw on 3rd-and-5 to help New England maintain possession on what would be their first scoring drive of the night. Brady wouldn't have as many yards and completions so far this season were it not for wonderful grabs like this one from Hogan.

…It appeared that a miscommunication between center/co-captain David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason contributed to Brady's first of three sacks on the night. The Patriots were attempting to fake a screen and a Bucs defender sliced between the two o-linemen. Mason might have thought the player was Andrews' responsibility, and Andrews seemed late to react for similar reasons. Whoever was to blame, DT Clinton McDonald came through virtually unmolested to take Brady down with ease.

…This game was easily the Patriots' sloppiest in terms of penalties – 13 total incurred by various players. The first one, a hold against LT Nate Solder, was another example of the big lineman getting beaten to his inside off the snap, something we've seen all too frequently from him in the first month of the season.

2nd Quarter

…Brady gets taken down a second time when Andrews allows his man to penetrate into the backfield, forcing Brady to run forward to avoid the pressure. At the same time, Mason's poor technique allows DT Gerald McCoy to spin away from him and be in the perfect position to swallow up Brady as he steps forward in the pocket. A general collapse of the pocket overall.

…It was this kind of night or New England, so sloppy that even long snapper Joe Cardona got flagged for false starting.

…Both penalties incurred on the same play by DE Cassius Marsh and rookie DE Deatrich Wise were deserving ones. Marsh was clearly lined up with his hand on the line of scrimmage and his head leaning over it, which drew his offside flag, while Wise noticeably shoved his right hand into the facemask of Tampa's right tackle as he tried to rush Winston. Those two infractions – on 3rd-and-20 – negated what ended up being an incomplete pass downfield and a certain field goal attempt by the shaky Nick Folk. Instead, the Bucs continued marching for their first touchdown.

…In his first game back from a four-game suspension, Bucs RB Doug Martin ran roughshod over New England's porous front, as illustrated by easy runs of 11, 17, and 10 following the two Patriots penalties. These helped Tampa get down to just outside the Patriots' goal line. On the night, Martin averaged 5.7 yards per carry, which is about normal for New England to allow this season, unfortunately for them.