PFW Draft Prospect Rankings: Outside Linebacker

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly offer their notes and rankings on the outside linebacker prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft.

Apr 26, 2016 at 10:34 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

Draft Rankings By Position:

QB | RB | TE | WR | OL | CB | DT | DE| ILB | OLB | S

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, they offer their notes on the outside linebackers.
* - indicates underclassman

**Download OLB Draft Notes >>**

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

1 |  Jaylon Smith*, Notre Dame

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 223 | 40: 4.67

Andy Hart: ACL/LCL/Nerve damage? Does it all. Smart and athletic. Captain. Not very big. Wins with head and speed. Aggressive playmaker. NFL star if healthy, but that's a big IF!

Paul Perillo: Great closing speed; Good instincts; Great tackler; Well-rounded LB; All depends on medical reports.

2 | Myles Jack*, UCLA

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 245 | 40: 4.56

Andy Hart:RB too. Missed 2015 knee. Elite all-around skills. Not a big hitter. More of a run-around playmaker.

Paul Perillo: Good range; Used as a RB; Doesn't wrap to tackle much; Versatility to play ILB as well; Not an overly dynamic athlete but solid player if healthy.

3 | Darron Lee*, Ohio State

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 232 | 40: 4.47

Andy Hart: Former safety. 2YR LB. Great speed and athlete. Can run and play. Body hold up?

Paul Perillo: Great speed; Good hands; Tackles well; Wraps up and plays violently; Undersized.

4 | Leonard Floyd*, Georgia

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT:244 | 40: 4.6

Andy Hart: Tall, long and fast. Not typical LB build. Captain. Not much power. Can drop. Athlete. Intriguing upside but will take development time.

Paul Perillo: Small and athletic; Good instincts; Drops in coverage; Violent tackler.

5 | Sua Cravens*, USC

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 226 | 40: 4.66

Andy Hart: Bullet tackler. Looks like a safety. Productive playmaker. Aggressive.  

Paul Perillo: Hybrid S-type; Penetrates; Fast; Drops in coverage well; Too small for LB but a good player.

THE REST

Jordan Jenkins, Georgia

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 257 | 40: 4.8

Andy Hart: Played over 270 earlier in career. Good but not great production. Captain. Not an elite, explosive pass rusher. NFL LB. Good motor. Not elite speed or quickness. 

Paul Perillo: Good pass rusher off edge; Good motor; Physical and strong; Good size; Closes fast and will play the run as well.

Kamalei Correa*, Boise State

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 243 | 40: 4.69

Andy Hart: Undersized DE.

Paul Perillo: Not overly fast; Penetrates; Decent success rushing the passer.

Kyler Fackrell, Utah State

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 245 | 40: 4.72

Andy Hart: 2014 ACL. SPT upside. Rushed and dropped. Not explosive. Versatile and solid. Late to react at times. Not super quick. Overruns plays.

Paul Perillo: Great size; Good feet; Not overly fast or athletic; Not a great pass rusher; Likes to get wide in PR.

Deion Jones, LSU

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 219 | 40: 4.53

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: Active player but real small; Good tackler; Good run support off edge; Closes well; Drops in coverage; Fills well; Perhaps another in-the-box S?

Joshua Perry, Ohio State

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 254 | 40: 4.68

Andy Hart: Not flashy but productive. Got some sand in his pants. Good size and athlete combo. Aggressive. Looks like NFL LB. Lacks elite speed. Could get lower and probably isn't quite as stout as his frame would indicate. 

Paul Perillo: Good size; good instincts; Physical player; Fill well; Quicker than fast but gets caught in wash at times.

Eric Striker, Oklahoma

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 228 | 40: 4.68

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: Good fight to the ball; Good tackler; Not a great athlete; Lacks size.

Dadi Nicolas, Virginia Tech

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 235 | 40: 4.58

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: Run around the blockers type of player but he's able to find the ball; Good tackler; Pursues well.

Joe Schobert, Wisconsin

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 247 | 40: 4.74

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Jatavis Brown, Akron

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 221 | 40: 4.52

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Victor Ochi, Stony Brook

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 244 | 40: 4.74

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: I-AA guys with good pass rushing skills; Closes well, especially off edge; Good first step; Quicker than fast.

DeVondre Campbell, Minnesota

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 234 | 40: 4.73

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Yannick Ngakoue*, Maryland

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 250 | 40: 4.76

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

Antwione Williams, Georgia Southern

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 247 | 40: 4.78

Andy Hart: No Comments.

Paul Perillo: No Comments.

For full prospect list please download our full OLB draft notes.

Draft Rankings By Position:

QB | RB | TE | WR | OL | CB | DT | DE| ILB | OLB | S

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

