PFW Draft Prospect Rankings: Outside Linebacker

Draft Rankings By Position:
The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience. Today, they offer their notes on the outside linebackers.
* - indicates underclassman
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
1 | Jaylon Smith*, Notre Dame
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 223 | 40: 4.67
Andy Hart: ACL/LCL/Nerve damage? Does it all. Smart and athletic. Captain. Not very big. Wins with head and speed. Aggressive playmaker. NFL star if healthy, but that's a big IF!
Paul Perillo: Great closing speed; Good instincts; Great tackler; Well-rounded LB; All depends on medical reports.
2 | Myles Jack*, UCLA
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 245 | 40: 4.56
Andy Hart:RB too. Missed 2015 knee. Elite all-around skills. Not a big hitter. More of a run-around playmaker.
Paul Perillo: Good range; Used as a RB; Doesn't wrap to tackle much; Versatility to play ILB as well; Not an overly dynamic athlete but solid player if healthy.
3 | Darron Lee*, Ohio State
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 232 | 40: 4.47
Andy Hart: Former safety. 2YR LB. Great speed and athlete. Can run and play. Body hold up?
Paul Perillo: Great speed; Good hands; Tackles well; Wraps up and plays violently; Undersized.
4 | Leonard Floyd*, Georgia
HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT:244 | 40: 4.6
Andy Hart: Tall, long and fast. Not typical LB build. Captain. Not much power. Can drop. Athlete. Intriguing upside but will take development time.
Paul Perillo: Small and athletic; Good instincts; Drops in coverage; Violent tackler.
5 | Sua Cravens*, USC
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 226 | 40: 4.66
Andy Hart: Bullet tackler. Looks like a safety. Productive playmaker. Aggressive.
Paul Perillo: Hybrid S-type; Penetrates; Fast; Drops in coverage well; Too small for LB but a good player.
THE REST
Jordan Jenkins, Georgia
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 257 | 40: 4.8
Andy Hart: Played over 270 earlier in career. Good but not great production. Captain. Not an elite, explosive pass rusher. NFL LB. Good motor. Not elite speed or quickness.
Paul Perillo: Good pass rusher off edge; Good motor; Physical and strong; Good size; Closes fast and will play the run as well.
Kamalei Correa*, Boise State
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 243 | 40: 4.69
Andy Hart: Undersized DE.
Paul Perillo: Not overly fast; Penetrates; Decent success rushing the passer.
Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 245 | 40: 4.72
Andy Hart: 2014 ACL. SPT upside. Rushed and dropped. Not explosive. Versatile and solid. Late to react at times. Not super quick. Overruns plays.
Paul Perillo: Great size; Good feet; Not overly fast or athletic; Not a great pass rusher; Likes to get wide in PR.
Deion Jones, LSU
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 219 | 40: 4.53
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: Active player but real small; Good tackler; Good run support off edge; Closes well; Drops in coverage; Fills well; Perhaps another in-the-box S?
Joshua Perry, Ohio State
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 254 | 40: 4.68
Andy Hart: Not flashy but productive. Got some sand in his pants. Good size and athlete combo. Aggressive. Looks like NFL LB. Lacks elite speed. Could get lower and probably isn't quite as stout as his frame would indicate.
Paul Perillo: Good size; good instincts; Physical player; Fill well; Quicker than fast but gets caught in wash at times.
Eric Striker, Oklahoma
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 228 | 40: 4.68
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: Good fight to the ball; Good tackler; Not a great athlete; Lacks size.
Dadi Nicolas, Virginia Tech
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 235 | 40: 4.58
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: Run around the blockers type of player but he's able to find the ball; Good tackler; Pursues well.
Joe Schobert, Wisconsin
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 247 | 40: 4.74
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: No Comments.
Jatavis Brown, Akron
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 221 | 40: 4.52
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: No Comments.
Victor Ochi, Stony Brook
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 244 | 40: 4.74
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: I-AA guys with good pass rushing skills; Closes well, especially off edge; Good first step; Quicker than fast.
DeVondre Campbell, Minnesota
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 234 | 40: 4.73
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: No Comments.
Yannick Ngakoue*, Maryland
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 250 | 40: 4.76
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: No Comments.
Antwione Williams, Georgia Southern
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 247 | 40: 4.78
Andy Hart: No Comments.
Paul Perillo: No Comments.
For full prospect list please download our full OLB draft notes.
