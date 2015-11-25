PFW in Progress Recap 11/25: Bills Recap; Broncos Coverage

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="388206"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -Fred Kirsch and Paul Perillo began today's show in the host chairs. Andy and Erik were busy both at practice and in the locker room with the usual media availability. The show began with closing the book on the Patriots win over Buffalo on Monday night.

0:13:00 -Fred and Paul had differing opinions on Denver Safety TJ Ward and the Broncos defense.

0:22:00 -Paul Perillo voiced his displeasure for the lack of credibility among former players who are now working for NFL Network and ESPN. The topic came up after reviewing the comments Ray Lewis made suggesting he believes Rex Ryan is a better coach than Bill Belichick.

0:27:00 -Fred and Paul ripped into the officials for their horrific performance in Monday night's Patriots vs. Bills game.

0:45:00 -The show shifted gears to discuss the ways Malcom Butler is deployed in the Patriots defense as opposed to how Darrelle Revis was used last season.

0:53:00 -PFW In Progress Producer Kevin Collins serenaded the audience with an audio recap of the Patriots 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1:15:00 -Andy Hart joined the show from the Patriots locker room and stated that Turkey was the topic of the day.

1:35:00 -Erik Scalavino joined the show straight off the Patriots practice field with an attendance report from Patriots practice.