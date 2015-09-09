PFW in Progress Recap 9/9: Patriots-Steelers Preview; NFL Week 1 Picks

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="356961"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 - Larry from San Diego visited in studio today and bought the PFW boys lunch. Larry is headed to the Patriots home opener tomorrow and was very excited to join the show in studio for the first time.

0:08:00 - Fred lamented the release of Patriots running back Jonas Gray. While he admitted it was a big loss for the team he wasn't nearly as upset as the rest of the PFW boys thought he would be.

0:33:00 - The PFW crew turned the discussion to the New England running back situation. With the release of Jonas Gray and LeGarrette Blount sidelined for the opener the PFW boys speculated on who would see the majority of the carries tomorrow night.

0:37:00 - PFW In Progress favorite Chris with a Tian called in on the Ace Ticket Hotline.

1:03:00 - The show changed gears after the lunch break discussing Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's drafting ability in contrast to his coaching ability.

1:26:00 - The PFW crew listened to a clip from the Felger and Massarotti show on 98.5 The Sports Hub poking fun at Paul Perillo.