Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Nov 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

Bill Belichick on Panthers 11/3: "They're a tough, physical, competitive team"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

PFW in Progress Recap 9/9: Patriots-Steelers Preview; NFL Week 1 Picks

Sep 09, 2015 at 07:37 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="356961"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Listen to PFW in Progress 9/9 Podcast >>

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 - Larry from San Diego visited in studio today and bought the PFW boys lunch. Larry is headed to the Patriots home opener tomorrow and was very excited to join the show in studio for the first time.

0:08:00 - Fred lamented the release of Patriots running back Jonas Gray. While he admitted it was a big loss for the team he wasn't nearly as upset as the rest of the PFW boys thought he would be. 

0:33:00 - The PFW crew turned the discussion to the New England running back situation. With the release of Jonas Gray and LeGarrette Blount sidelined for the opener the PFW boys speculated on who would see the majority of the carries tomorrow night. 

0:37:00 - PFW In Progress favorite Chris with a Tian called in on the Ace Ticket Hotline. 

1:03:00 - The show changed gears after the lunch break discussing Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's drafting ability in contrast to his coaching ability. 

1:26:00 - The PFW crew listened to a clip from the Felger and Massarotti show on 98.5 The Sports Hub poking fun at Paul Perillo.

1:35:00 - The PFW boys educated everyone on all things NFL with a special Wednesday version of their picks. For those new to the show, each PFW writer picks every NFL game each week straight up and against the spread. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

The New England Patriots travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM ET.
news

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Panthers 11/3: "They're a tough, physical, competitive team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

N'Keal Harry 11/3: "Just make sure we do everything to ready ourselves for that defense"

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry addresses the media on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers on Stephon Gilmore 11/3: "I definitely need to be on my A-game this week"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Nelson Agholor on the long ball, the key coverage that led to the Adrian Phillips interceptions, and more. Bill Belichick breaks down the top plays from Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant on the Patriots staff.

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his family sit down to discuss the journey to the NFL and his life on and off the football field.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising