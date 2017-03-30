Player Spotlight: Tom Brady

We take a look back at Tom Brady's 2016 season and offer our predictions for 2017.
2016 Honors & Awards:Super Bowl LI MVP (4th), Pro Bowl (12th), Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wks. 5 & 11), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain (15th straight season).
2016 Regular Season Stats:291-432 for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games played.
- Tom Brady led the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl Championship since 2001 and set a number of NFL, franchise and Super Bowl records during the 2016 regular and postseason:
- Became the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback when he surpassed Peyton Manning with his 201st win in Week 13 vs. Los Angeles.
- Moved past Dan Marino into fourth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list on a 6-yard pass to WR Chris Hogan in the first quarter of the Week 17 win at Miami.
- Became the NFL's all-time leader in fewest interceptions thrown in a season among quarterbacks with at least 350 passing attempts after finishing the season with only two picks on 432 attempts.
- Joined Hall of Fame DL Charles Haley as the only NFL players to play on five Super Bowl winning teams when he led the Patriots to the greatest comeback victory in Super Bowl history with a 34-28 overtime triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
- Set three Super Bowl records against Atlanta including most passes in a game (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466), becoming just the second player to have a 400-yard game in a Super Bowl.
Belichick on Brady: "He has had a tremendous career. He has had a great year this year. I think Tom's record and his performance speaks for itself. We have talked about it many times. There are a lot of superlatives. He deserves all of them."
Brady in 2017: Brady will enter his 18th season in search of an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl and showing no signs of slowing down. He will turn 40 in August but is coming off one of the best seasons of his spectacular career. With the dangerous Brandin Cooks added to the roster, along with the return of Rob Gronkowski, Brady is poised to post yet another MVP-caliber season.
Tom Brady