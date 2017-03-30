Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 03 - 05:55 PM

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Player Spotlight: Tom Brady

Mar 30, 2017 at 09:09 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

We take a look back at Tom Brady's 2016 season and offer our predictions for 2017.

2016 Honors & Awards:Super Bowl LI MVP (4th), Pro Bowl (12th), Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team, AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Wks. 5 & 11), AFC Offensive Player of the Month (October), Team Captain (15th straight season). 

2016 Regular Season Stats:291-432 for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games played. 

  • Tom Brady led the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl Championship since 2001 and set a number of NFL, franchise and Super Bowl records during the 2016 regular and postseason: 
  • Became the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback when he surpassed Peyton Manning with his 201st win in Week 13 vs. Los Angeles. 
  • Moved past Dan Marino into fourth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list on a 6-yard pass to WR Chris Hogan in the first quarter of the Week 17 win at Miami. 
  • Became the NFL's all-time leader in fewest interceptions thrown in a season among quarterbacks with at least 350 passing attempts after finishing the season with only two picks on 432 attempts. 
  • Joined Hall of Fame DL Charles Haley as the only NFL players to play on five Super Bowl winning teams when he led the Patriots to the greatest comeback victory in Super Bowl history with a 34-28 overtime triumph over the Atlanta Falcons. 
  • Set three Super Bowl records against Atlanta including most passes in a game (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466), becoming just the second player to have a 400-yard game in a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady: Best of 2016

Check out the best photos of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from the 2016 NFL season.

md010117_kn0605-watermarked.jpg
1 / 59
nyj112716_kn0091-watermarked.jpg
2 / 59
cb101616_ds2501-watermarked.jpg
3 / 59
cb101616_ds2729-watermarked.jpg
4 / 59
lar120416_ds0063-watermarked.jpg
5 / 59
lar120416_ds1511-watermarked.jpg
6 / 59
lar120416rkk_ds330-watermarked.jpg
7 / 59
nyj122416_ds0323-watermarked.jpg
8 / 59
nyj122416_ds0400-watermarked.jpg
9 / 59
nyj122416_ds1000-watermarked.jpg
10 / 59
sbli_af020517_ds0723-watermarked.jpg
11 / 59
sbli_af020517_ds1346-watermarked.jpg
12 / 59
cb100916_ds0863-watermarked.jpg
13 / 59
cb100916_ds1126-watermarked.jpg
14 / 59
cb100916_ds2360-watermarked.jpg
15 / 59
cb100916_ds2585-watermarked.jpg
16 / 59
nyj112716_ds0061-watermarked.jpg
17 / 59
nyj112716_ds0337-watermarked.jpg
18 / 59
ps102316_ds0607-watermarked.jpg
19 / 59
sf112016_ds2672-watermarked.jpg
20 / 59
sf112016_ds2706-watermarked.jpg
21 / 59
br121216_ds0855-watermarked.jpg
22 / 59
ps102316_kn1553-watermarked.jpg
23 / 59
sf112016_kn1724a-watermarked.jpg
24 / 59
sf112016pfw_kn83-watermarked.jpg
25 / 59
br121216_kn1472-watermarked.jpg
26 / 59
lar120416_kn0751-watermarked.jpg
27 / 59
nyj122416pfw_kn06-watermarked.jpg
28 / 59
sbli_af020517_kn1149-watermarked.jpg
29 / 59
cb100916_kn0136a-watermarked_0.jpg
30 / 59
cb100916_kn2107-watermarked.jpg
31 / 59
md010117_kn0441-watermarked.jpg
32 / 59
ps102316_kn0639-watermarked.jpg
33 / 59
ps102316_kn0798-watermarked.jpg
34 / 59
Tom Brady and the Patriots enter the field at Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
35 / 59

Tom Brady and the Patriots enter the field at Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center David Andrews (60) celebrate after the game-winning touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
36 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center David Andrews (60) celebrate after the game-winning touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the red zone during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
37 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the red zone during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
38 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
39 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
40 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
41 / 59

New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
42 / 59

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
sbli_af020517_ds0097-watermarked.jpg
43 / 59
Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
44 / 59

Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

sbli_af020517_ds1898-watermarked.jpg
45 / 59
sbli_af020517_ds1804-watermarked.jpg
46 / 59
sbli_af020517_kn0272-watermarked.jpg
47 / 59
Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
48 / 59

Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
49 / 59

Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA, on February 5, 2017. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (#12) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the post game ceremony for Super Bowl LI after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime held at the NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field *(Sipa via AP Images)
50 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (#12) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the post game ceremony for Super Bowl LI after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime held at the NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field*(Sipa via AP Images)

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
51 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady is surrounded by his family on the field after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
52 / 59

New England Patriots' Tom Brady is surrounded by his family on the field after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
ps012217_ds2714-watermarked_0.jpg
53 / 59
sbli_af020517postgame_ds2177-watermarked.jpg
54 / 59
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his children following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
55 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his children following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his children and father, Tom Brady Sr., following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
56 / 59

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his children and father, Tom Brady Sr., following the Patriots' win in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
57 / 59

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
sbli_af020517postgame_ds2117a-watermarked.jpg
58 / 59
sbli_af020517postgame_ds1706-watermarked.jpg
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Belichick on Brady: "He has had a tremendous career. He has had a great year this year. I think Tom's record and his performance speaks for itself. We have talked about it many times. There are a lot of superlatives. He deserves all of them."

Brady in 2017: Brady will enter his 18th season in search of an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl and showing no signs of slowing down. He will turn 40 in August but is coming off one of the best seasons of his spectacular career. With the dangerous Brandin Cooks added to the roster, along with the return of Rob Gronkowski, Brady is poised to post yet another MVP-caliber season.    

Tom Brady

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, Maine. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. 
news

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

The Patriots will need to fix some of the problems that have stalled out their offense if they're to match points with Tampa.
news

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Veteran Devin McCourty has gone against high-powered offenses before and Tampa Bay's is just as deep and explosive as any of them.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/30: "We are excited for the opportunity to play and compete"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

J.J. Taylor on James White 9/30: "He has been a mentor to me"

Patriots running back JJ Taylor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/30: "We know we are not playing up to the Patriots standard"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/30: "Sunday night football is special"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sits down and talks about facing the Bucs and Tom Brady Sunday night.

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, and others discuss this week's matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising