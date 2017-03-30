Player Spotlight: Tom Brady

Belichick on Brady: "He has had a tremendous career. He has had a great year this year. I think Tom's record and his performance speaks for itself. We have talked about it many times. There are a lot of superlatives. He deserves all of them."

Brady in 2017: Brady will enter his 18th season in search of an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl and showing no signs of slowing down. He will turn 40 in August but is coming off one of the best seasons of his spectacular career. With the dangerous Brandin Cooks added to the roster, along with the return of Rob Gronkowski, Brady is poised to post yet another MVP-caliber season.