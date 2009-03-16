Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Police: Browns' Stallworth hits, kills pedestrian in Miami

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donte' Stallworth hit and killed a pedestrian with his Bentley Saturday morning on a busy causeway linking Miami and Miami Beach, police said.

Mar 16, 2009 at 02:00 AM

MIAMI -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donte' Stallworth hit and killed a pedestrian with his Bentley Saturday morning on a busy causeway linking Miami and Miami Beach, police said.

Stallworth was headed toward the beach when he hit Mario Reyes, 59, around 7 a.m., said Miami Beach police spokesman Juan Sanchez. Reyes was taken to a nearby trauma center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Reyes was near a crosswalk but it's not clear if he was crossing legally.

Stallworth, 28, was cooperating and no charges have been filed, Sanchez said. Officers drew blood to test for drugs or alcohol, which is routine. Sanchez said results from the blood test could take anywhere from three days to three weeks.

Police would not say where Stallworth was coming from or where he was headed, and Sanchez didn't have any more information about Reyes.

Miami-Dade County property records show Stallworth owns two condos in a building on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami not far from the causeway and another condo in a different building in Miami.

A message seeking comment was left on the voicemail of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The Browns said in a statement they were aware of what happened.

"We understand the seriousness of this situation, but will not have any further comment at this time as this is an ongoing investigation," the team said.

Stallworth signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with the Browns as a free agent before last season, but hardly played because he was hurt. He was due a $4.75 million signing bonus Friday.

Stallworth, who previously played for New England, Philadelphia and New Orleans, finished last season with just 17 catches for 170 yards. He was slowed all season by a nagging hamstring injury and made just seven starts for the Browns.

Stallworth had his best season with the Saints in 2005, when he made a career-high 70 receptions for 945 yards and seven touchdowns. He was drafted in the first round (No. 13 overall) by the Saints in 2002. Stallworth played his college ball at Tennessee.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon Brings the Energy for the Patriots Defense

The star pass-rusher ramped up his participation in Sunday's practice and was his usual disruptive self for the Patriots defense.
news

Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Abstract: After being limited for most of camp, Tyquan Thornton was more active during Sunday's practice.
news

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

The New England Patriots announced today an alternate viewing option for preseason telecasts, featuring Devin and Jason McCourty. 
news

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

With the arrival of padded practices at Patriots Training Camp, the defense has brought the physicality.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon Brings the Energy for the Patriots Defense

Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty Turns on New Video Board at Gillette Stadium

Watch as Devin McCourty turns on the new video board for Patriots Season Ticket Members at Gillette Stadium during the in-stadium practice on Friday night.

Kendrick Bourne 8/6: "I think we are at a good place"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Matthew Judon 8/6: "I get to do what I love to do"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 8/6: "I like where we are trending" 

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Davon Godchaux 8/6: "Its a process, but getting better" 

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Josh Uche 8/6: "It's a grind"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising