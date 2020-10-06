Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente

Question: Why was in the grasp called (on a 3rd-and-4 play with 6:22 remaining in the second quarter)? It looked like the quarterback was on his way to the ground as the ball was coming out.

Corrente: "I felt that he was being controlled quite a bit prior to him actually going to the ground. And as he was being controlled, other players were coming in at him. And so with those other players baring down on him, a quarterback is considered in the grasp and his forward progress is considered stopped when I feel as though the player's safety is being jeopardized. And that was the case in this instance. So, rather than allow him to get hit by a second and third player, we shut it down and considered it forward progress at that point."