Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 15 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jun 20 - 11:55 AM

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Pre-Season Game 1: Patriots vs. Giants

New England will embark on its second preseason under Belichick against the Giants. They won last year’s preseason opener, a 20-0 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in the Hall of Fame Game.

Aug 08, 2001 at 08:37 AM

DATE:
August 10, 2001

SITE:
Foxboro Stadium (60,292) - Grass

TIME:
8:00 p.m. EDT

TELEVISON:
This week's game will be broadcast locally on WCVB Channel 5 in Boston. For the seventh consecutive year, Don Criqui will provide the play-by-play detail and will be joined by broadcast partner Jerry Glanville. They will be joined by Mike Lynch from the sidelines. All preseason games will also be televised in Providence on WNAC (Channel 64), WTXX in Hartford, Conn. (Ch. 20), WMTW in Portland, Maine (Ch 8) and WMUR in Manchester, N.H. (Ch. 9).

RADIO:
WBCN's Rock Radio Network 104.1 FM. Gil Santos, now in his 25th season as voice of the Patriots, will call the action along with Gino Cappelletti. The tandem is enjoying their 18th season together.

The Patriots will begin the 2001 season when they open their preseason against the defending NFC Champion New York Giants. The two teams will meet on the playing field after spending two days practicing against one another at Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I. They will have one practice on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and two on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The practice sessions are pass only events and are closed to the public.

"We are really looking forward to working with the Giants as opposed to it being some kind of on the field war. We'll save that until Friday night," said head coach Bill Belichick. "I think this is something that will help our team along and Jim (Fassel) feels the same way."

The Patriots have added 22 new veterans to their roster, including 20 free agents and two veterans claimed off waivers. Those 22 veterans bring an average of nearly 7.5 years of experience per player.

"The guys that we've brought onto the team, I think, have already had a positive impact in their work ethic, their commitment to the game, and the way that they have interacted with other players," said Belichick at the beginning of training camp.

New England will embark on its second preseason under Belichick against the Giants. They won last year's preseason opener, a 20-0 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in the Hall of Fame Game. A victory over the Giants would give the Patriots their first back-to-back wins in preseason openers since they won six consecutive openers from 1976-81. Last preseason, the Patriots were 3-2. In six seasons as an NFL head coach, Belichick has never finished below .500 in the preseason. In Patriots franchise history, the team has accumulated a 77-109-1 record in the preseason, and has had winning records in five of the last seven preseasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

After viewing five OTA and minicamp practices during the Patriots offseason program, here is a position-by-position rundown of everything we saw.

news

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

With Wednesday's practice canceled, the New England Patriots bonded by playing paintball as a team instead.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

With the Patriots wrapping up the offseason program this week, here are the players that stood out and more takeaways from minicamp.

news

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

As the Patriots conclude their offseason team activities, here's what we learned after five open practice sessions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13: "I think there is growth every year"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising