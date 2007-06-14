 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 13 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 15 - 09:55 AM

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

Patriots Unfiltered: Super Bowl Recap, Best SB Commercials, Mahomes vs. Brady Debate

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Behind the Scenes at NFL Honors with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona

Robert Kraft on Joe Cardona as 2023 Salute to Service Award Winner

Behind the Scenes with the Scouting Staff at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/8: Super Bowl Predictions, NFL Draft and Free Agency Thoughts

Patriots Catch-22 2/8: Latest Front Office News, Resetting Draft Thoughts and Super Bowl Predictions

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Rams RB Jackson wants NFL scrimmage record

Steven Jackson always sets goals for himself. This year, the St.

Jun 14, 2007 at 04:00 AM

ST. LOUIS (June 14, 2007) -- Steven Jackson always sets goals for himself. This year, the St. Louis Rams running back has his eye on the NFL single-season mark for yardage.

Jackson wants to break the current mark of 2,529 yards from scrimmage, set by former Ram Marshall Faulk in 1999. Last year, Jackson's goal was 1,600 yards rushing; he fell short with 1,528 yards.

Last year was still a breakout season for Jackson, who led the NFL with 2,334 yards rushing and receiving -- 11 ahead of San Diego's LaDainian Tomlinson. He caught 90 passes for 806 yards. Jackson's performance earned him a berth in the Pro Bowl, his first in his three years with the Rams.

Now the 6-foot-2, 231-pound Jackson thinks he can surpass Faulk's record. In 1999, Faulk rushed for 1,381 yards and added another 1,048 receiving in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl against Tennessee.

On the final day of a three-day minicamp at Rams Park, Jackson said good things will happen for the team if he reaches his goal.

"As a team goal, we want to win the Super Bowl," Jackson said. "My personal goal is what I stated it was. I don't put that pressure or that burden on anyone else, expect myself. To get to that number, I'm pretty sure we're winning and we'll be in the playoffs."

Three other players have topped Jackson's yardage from last year. In 2005, Tiki Barber compiled 2,390 yards. Tomlinson gained 2,370 total yards in 2003. Barry Sanders combined for 2,358 yards in 1997.

During the offseason, Jackson has been working on his pass-route running.

"I'm working on becoming a leader," said Jackson, who will turn 24 in July. "Now that I've had the season I've had, I'll be getting a lot more attention from the defenses and the defensive coordinators. I talk to my defense a lot. Guys that I trust, I ask them about different defenses."

Rams coach Scott Linehan sees Jackson becoming more of a leader this season.

"He did more last year as the year went on," Linehan said. "He mostly does his talking on the field with how he plays. At the end of the year, the team took on Steven's demeanor and attitude with the way he was playing."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

The following is the 2024 NFL Draft first round order.
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

With the Chiefs crowned Super Bowl champs for a second year in a row, the Patriots and 30 other teams begin their offseason quest for contention.
news

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

The Chiefs still have a long way to go to catch the Patriots, but Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are worthy successors to their throne.
news

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Dont'a Hightower's agents announce that the three-time Super Bowl champion is returning to the Patriots as a coach.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft First Round Order Announced

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes at NFL Honors with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona

Go behind the scenes on the NFL Honors red carpet with Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona as they attend the annual league awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jonathan Jones was nominated for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Joe Cardona was selected the the winner of the Salute To Service Award. Hear from Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne and Jason McCourty of the celebrity filled red carpet.

Robert Kraft on Joe Cardona as 2023 Salute to Service Award Winner

Hear from New England Patriots CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft on long snapper Joe Cardona as the recipient of the NFL's 2023 Salute to Service Award from the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe Cardona wins Salute to Service Award

New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona wins the Salute to Service Award at the 13th annual NFL Honors.

Behind the Scenes with the Scouting Staff at the Senior Bowl

Members of the Patriots staff including director of player personnel Matt Groh, head down to Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl to scout the college prospects of this year's upcoming draft class.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.

Ezekiel Elliott's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's top plays from the 2023 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising