Random Thoughts: Gronk's return helps get Pats back on track

GRONK KNEEDED –In a bit of a surprise the Patriots got the services of Rob Gronkowski back and it didn't take long for him to make his presence felt. On the second drive of the night Tom Brady found him deep down the left sideline for a 45-yard pickup that kickstarted the game's first touchdown drive. Gronkowski took part in roughly two-thirds of the snaps (42 of 66 plays before leaving for the night), and finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, going over the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career. Gronkowski's presence opens up the offense for everyone and for the first time in four weeks Brady completed better than 70 percent of his passes as a result.

LOGAN'S RUN –Logan Ryan enjoyed arguably his best game of the season, helping to limit the dangerous DeAndre Hopkins to three catches for 52 yards. Ryan ran stride-for-stride with Hopkins twice on deep balls and was able to prevent the completions each time. He did get beat for a 40-yard gain down the sideline late in the game but overall was in great position most of the night. Hopkins is as talented as any receiver in the league and Ryan did his part to keep him in check.

QUICK STUDY –Newcomer Leonard Johnson didn't waste much time before getting his feet wet in New England. After signing midweek following his release off injured reserve in Tampa, Johnson served as the nick back for the Patriots and was on the field on the second play of the night. The veteran corner came up with a nice pass break-up on a key third down early that allowed the Patriots to get off the field. He did not appear out of place at all despite seeing his first action since the summer, and added a huge play on fourth down in the third quarter when he knocked down another pass that kept Houston off the board.