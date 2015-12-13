Random Thoughts: Gronk's return helps get Pats back on track

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots snapped their two-game losing streak with a convincing 27-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

Dec 13, 2015 at 05:05 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots put an end to their brief two-game losing streak and regained the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC in the process. Here are some random thoughts from the Patriots 27-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

GRONK KNEEDED –In a bit of a surprise the Patriots got the services of Rob Gronkowski back and it didn't take long for him to make his presence felt. On the second drive of the night Tom Brady found him deep down the left sideline for a 45-yard pickup that kickstarted the game's first touchdown drive. Gronkowski took part in roughly two-thirds of the snaps (42 of 66 plays before leaving for the night), and finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, going over the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career. Gronkowski's presence opens up the offense for everyone and for the first time in four weeks Brady completed better than 70 percent of his passes as a result.

LOGAN'S RUN –Logan Ryan enjoyed arguably his best game of the season, helping to limit the dangerous DeAndre Hopkins to three catches for 52 yards. Ryan ran stride-for-stride with Hopkins twice on deep balls and was able to prevent the completions each time. He did get beat for a 40-yard gain down the sideline late in the game but overall was in great position most of the night. Hopkins is as talented as any receiver in the league and Ryan did his part to keep him in check.

QUICK STUDY –Newcomer Leonard Johnson didn't waste much time before getting his feet wet in New England. After signing midweek following his release off injured reserve in Tampa, Johnson served as the nick back for the Patriots and was on the field on the second play of the night. The veteran corner came up with a nice pass break-up on a key third down early that allowed the Patriots to get off the field. He did not appear out of place at all despite seeing his first action since the summer, and added a huge play on fourth down in the third quarter when he knocked down another pass that kept Houston off the board.

TURN DOWN FOR WATT –The Texans knew J.J. Watt was going to see plenty of attention from the Patriots and the fact that we would be playing with a cast on his broken left hand only made things worse. Watt was forced to stay on the defensive left side most of the night and saw two and sometimes three Patriots blockers on most pass play. At times he was chipped, others he was doubled and on some he was both chipped and later doubled. Watt appeared frustrated at times and was held in check throughout the game.

MARTIN RETURNS – Keyshawn Martin enjoyed a solid night stepping into the top return man role as Danny Amendola was limited to strictly receiver. Martin turned in a pair of excellent punt returns that set up scores in the first half. The first went for 21 yards to the Patriots 48 and led to a touchdown. The second resulted in a 12-yard return that allowed the Patriots to set up shop at the Houston 41 late in the first half. Shortly thereafter the Patriots had another touchdown and a commanding 17-6 halftime lead. Martin also caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in the opening 30 minutes playing arguably his best game of the year against his former team. Unfortunately things turned sour for Martin on one play in the second half when he muffed a punt and allowed the Texans to take over at the Patriots 21. Fortunately the defense forced Houston into a four-and-out and didn't even surrender a point, but Martin was replaced by Amendola on punts the rest of the night.

FORMATION DIVERSITY –The Patriots featured some different looks offensively at times during the first half. On first-and-goal in the first quarter, New England had three players in the backfield as tight ends Asante Cleveland and Michael Williams flanked LeGarrette Blount. The ensuing run resulted in just a 1-yard gain but the extra tight ends continued to be featured throughout the night.

Game Day Photos: Patriots at Texans - Week 14

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 13, 2015.

A general view of NRG Stadium, the 50 yard line and the Houston Texans logo are seen prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
1 / 72

A general view of NRG Stadium, the 50 yard line and the Houston Texans logo are seen prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrives to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrives to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), right, and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) ham it up as they arrive to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 72

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), right, and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) ham it up as they arrive to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
4 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots center David Andrews walks on the turf at NRG Stadium in his bare feet before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
5 / 72

New England Patriots center David Andrews walks on the turf at NRG Stadium in his bare feet before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
6 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Hines Ward, from left, Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas, right, sit on the pregame show set before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
7 / 72

Hines Ward, from left, Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas, right, sit on the pregame show set before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
kdn_3921_0.jpg
8 / 72
kdn_3955.jpg
9 / 72
kdn_3932.jpg
10 / 72
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
11 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, talks with New England Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, right, on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
12 / 72

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, talks with New England Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, right, on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
kdn_3963.jpg
13 / 72
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talks with a game official before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
14 / 72

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talks with a game official before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Josh Boyce (82) participate in pre game warm ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
15 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Josh Boyce (82) participate in pre game warm ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
kdn_8234.jpg
16 / 72
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair talk on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 72

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair talk on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
18 / 72

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
The Houston Texans and New England Patriots watch the coin in the air during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
19 / 72

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots watch the coin in the air during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
20 / 72

New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
21 / 72

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
22 / 72

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Boyce (82) runs around Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
23 / 72

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Boyce (82) runs around Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
24 / 72

New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is pulled down by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
25 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is pulled down by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
26 / 72

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is stopped by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
27 / 72

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is stopped by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
28 / 72

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
29 / 72

New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to a coach on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
30 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to a coach on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
31 / 72

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
32 / 72

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
33 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with head linesman Tony Veteri (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
34 / 72

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with head linesman Tony Veteri (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
35 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
36 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
kdn_4093.jpg
37 / 72
kdn_4109.jpg
38 / 72
kdn_8090_0.jpg
39 / 72
kdn_8318.jpg
40 / 72
kdn_8450.jpg
41 / 72
kdn_8484.jpg
42 / 72
kdn_8489.jpg
43 / 72
kdn_8490.jpg
44 / 72
kdn_8502.jpg
45 / 72
kdn_8506.jpg
46 / 72
kdn_8572.jpg
47 / 72
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
48 / 72

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) escapes the grasp of Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
49 / 72

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) escapes the grasp of Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
Officials talk with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
50 / 72

Officials talk with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first hall of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
51 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first hall of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
A member of the New England Patriots staff gives quarterback Tom Brady (12) a sip from a fluid container during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
52 / 72

A member of the New England Patriots staff gives quarterback Tom Brady (12) a sip from a fluid container during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
53 / 72

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) checks on Dominique Easley, bottom after Easley suffered an unknown injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
54 / 72

New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) checks on Dominique Easley, bottom after Easley suffered an unknown injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks an field goal under pressure from Houston Texans strong safety Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
55 / 72

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks an field goal under pressure from Houston Texans strong safety Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) drops back from the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
56 / 72

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) drops back from the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline watching play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
57 / 72

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline watching play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
58 / 72

New England Patriots defensive end Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
59 / 72

Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) sacks Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
60 / 72

New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) sacks Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick during talk by the team bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
61 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick during talk by the team bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates sacking Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
62 / 72

New England Patriots' Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates sacking Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Keshawn Martin (82) fumbles a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. Houston recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
63 / 72

New England Patriots' Keshawn Martin (82) fumbles a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. Houston recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Alan Branch (97) and Akiem Hicks (72) celebrate after Hicks sacked Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
64 / 72

New England Patriots' Alan Branch (97) and Akiem Hicks (72) celebrate after Hicks sacked Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Darryl Roberts (28) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
65 / 72

New England Patriots cornerback Darryl Roberts (28) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
66 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs around Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
67 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs around Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

George Bridges/AP Images
Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
68 / 72

Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
69 / 72

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
70 / 72

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
3d4c7352fc884d53ae06f0080daca6e9.jpg
71 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
72 / 72

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
MAS*H UNIT –The victory did not come without a price as the Patriots once again lost some key players. Blount went down with a hip injury in the second quarter and did not return. Jonathan Freeny left the game in the first half with a hand injury and did not return. Dominique Easley later was lost to a thigh injury and also did not return, although he was seen riding a stationary bike without any visible discomfort during the game. Devin McCourty was the next starter to go down as the safety left in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return. Finally, Bryan Stork left the game in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury and was replaced by David Andrews for the rest of the way. Stork later said he simply had a problem with his cleats and that was the reason he left the game. Also, Patrick Chung appeared to aggravate a foot injury he's been dealing with the last two weeks but missed just one play before returning. Overall it was another busy night for the Patriots medical staff.

MAYO HOLDS UP –Jerod Mayo enjoyed a strong night in the run game, finishing with 8 tackles (7 solo) while seeing additional playing time after Freeny's injury. He appears to be moving around better in recent weeks and has been active in the front seven. Mayo was a key figure in the Patriots run defense, and even though Houston had some moments on the ground overall New England's performance in that area was greatly improved and Mayo was a big part of that.

SHEAR-D DOMINANCE –The Patriots got a huge performance from Jabaal Sheard, who terrorized Houston's right tackle Derek Newton. Sheard finished with 5 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks (for a loss of 34 yards), 2 forced fumbles and an additional tackle for loss. It was a dominant effort by Sheard, who now has 6 sacks for the season after recording just 2 all of last season with Cleveland. He's also been a stout performer against the run while playing inside and outside in various packages. He's been a quality free agent signing for the defense.

STILL STRUGGLING –Brandon LaFell has been struggling a bit since returning from the PUP list in Week 6. In his first game back against the Jets LaFell dropped no fewer than a half dozen passes, and in seemingly every game since he's suffered at least one notable drop. That was the case once again in Houston when he was able to catch only five of the eight passes thrown his way. He did make a terrific10-yard catch late in the first half near the sideline when he managed to keep his feet in bounds at the 1-yard line to set up a touchdown. But too often he's been unable to consistently catch the ball and that has impacted the offense, especially since Julian Edelman left the lineup a month ago. LaFell needs to return to the form he displayed last year if the offense is to return to its early-season levels of production.

EXTRA POINTS –The Patriots clinched a playoff spot for the 17th time in 22 years under the ownership of Robert Kraft. It's the sixth straight year the Patriots have made it to the postseason. … New England improved to 83-43 (.659) on the road since 2000. … Houston was limited to just seven first downs, which were the fewest allowed by the Patriots since they allowed five in a win over Green Bay in 2006. … Bill Belichick won his 11th game for 13th time in his career, which ties him with Don Shula for the most 11-win seasons ever by a head coach. … Brady surpassed the 4,000-yard mark for the eighth time in his career and fifth consecutive year. … Gronkowski notched his 10th touchdown, marking the fifth time he's done that in his career. That's the most 10-plus touchdown seasons for a tight end in history. … Akiem Hicks recorded the first two-sack game of his career.

