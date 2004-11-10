Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

Ravens primed to make second-half run

They went six straight weeks without their best receiver, lost the defending NFL rushing champion for two games and watched in horror as their All-Pro left tackle tumbled to the turf with a pulled hamstring.

Nov 10, 2004 at 04:00 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) _ They went six straight weeks without their best receiver, lost the defending NFL rushing champion for two games and watched in horror as their All-Pro left tackle tumbled to the turf with a pulled hamstring.

The Baltimore Ravens overcame a rash of injuries, the uneven play of quarterback Kyle Boller and the suspension of All-Pro running back Jamal Lewis to finish the first half of their schedule with the same record they had at the midpoint a year ago.

All-told, no one is complaining about being 5-3.

I'm pretty happy where we're at, given what we've gone through,'' Lewis said Wednesday.I wish it was better, of course, but we're doing well given that we lost a couple of guys and haven't had everybody on the field at the same time this year.''

Tight end Todd Heap, who led the Ravens in catches and yards receiving in 2003, sprained his ankle in the second game and has since taken up residence in the training room. He will miss a seventh consecutive game Sunday against the New York Jets.

Left tackle Jonathan Ogden also is out, still limping from a hamstring pull Oct. 24. Defensive back Deion Sanders will probably miss Sunday's game with a toe injury.

Fortunately, the Ravens have been able to fill the holes. When Lewis was suspended for violating the NFL substance abuse policy, Chester Taylor and Musa Smith performed adequately in his place.

Terrell Suggs has made it easier for the Ravens to cope with the absence of linebacker Peter Boulware, who has yet to suit up this season because of a knee injury. Casey Rabach won the job as the starting center after replacing the injured Mike Flynn.

Depth is a key, but the primary reason that Baltimore remains just two games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North is its defense. The Ravens have yielded an NFL-low 113 points, forced 17 turnovers and scored four touchdowns on interception returns.

Ed Reed, the NFL's defensive player of the week after his record 106-yard interception return Sunday night in a 27-13 victory over Cleveland, believes the Ravens are poised to make a second-half run.

``It's going to be fun,'' he said.

The schedule suggests otherwise. Including Sunday's game against the Jets (6-2), the combined record of Baltimore's final four road opponents is an imposing 25-7.

We've been here before,'' coach Brian Billick said.We've been 5-3 or worse.

``That experience is huge, and those who weren't here can draw from the guys that were.''

This team appears to be similar to all the rest under Billick in that it relies heavily on defense and the running game. The offense is ranked 32nd in the NFL and Boller is the 16th-rated quarterback in the AFC.

Although Boller has thrown only three touchdown passes compared to six interceptions, he went 24-for-38 for 223 yards two weeks ago against Philadelphia and was 17-for-30 for 142 yards against the Browns.

I think I made strides the first eight weeks,'' he said.I will continue to try and work hard each practice and learn new things, and hopefully by Game 16 I'll be full speed ahead.''

Since Billick took over in 1999, the Ravens have gone 29-13 in November and December. The process begins in the summer, during a training camp that features a minimum of full-contact drills.

The way we prepare for November is the key,'' Lewis said.Guys are pretty much fresh, just because of the way Coach takes care of us in training camp and at the beginning of the season.''

Lewis is particularly fresh, in part because of his mandated two-week vacation. He talked about not getting enough action after 22 carries again the Browns, but Wednesday he backed off that assertion.

I just need enough to get away with a win,'' he said.Every good playmaker feels like if the ball is in his hands, he can make something happen. I just want to be able to utilize all my talents on the field, so we can win comfortably.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 8 game on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How will the Pats manage without Andrews, Barmore, and Dugger?

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Chicago Bears and preview the week eight matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we preview Sunday's AFC East showdown at the NY Jets, including Coach Belichick highlighting the Jets defense on the Belestrator. Captain Matthew Slater sits down with Steve Burton, and, in the latest installment of Tales from the Tailgate, hitch a ride on the Tailgater 2000 and join a group of friends from the Cape who have been attending Patriots games for 30 years. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and he talks about how the team is moving forward after their loss on Monday night. Slater also speaks to his role in the Patriots Halloween Party for children battling cancer.

Tales From the Tailgate: Hop on board the 'Tailgater 2000'

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", hop on board the 'Tailgater 2000' for one of the most unique tailgate experiences you'll ever see.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising