Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.
On behalf of the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Foundation we would like to thank you everyone who donated to this year's Toy Drive. Each year the Toy Drive supports many children throughout communities in New England. It would not be possible without your support and donations.
Toy Drive Impact Numbers
- Over 3,500 toys donated
- 40 bikes donated
- Over $6,500 donated
- Donations made to 20+ organizations
- Project 351 hosted 80+ drives
- Project 351 collected over 1,800 toys
- Project 351 donated to 15 organizations
Toy Donation Recipients
Toys donated and purchased were distributed to over 20 nonprofit organizations throughout New England. Below are some of the recipients of these toys:
- Abby's House
- Billerica Boys & Girls Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston
- Christmas is for Kids – Council for Children
- Community Care Alliance
- Crossroads RI
- Debbie's Treasure Chest
- Dimock Center
- Ellis Early Learning
- Friendly House
- Friends of the Homeless of the South Shore
- Healthy Baby Healthy Child Program
- La Colaborativa
- MBK617
- Old Colony YMCA
- Ozzie's Kids
- Perkins Community Center
- Providence Rescue Mission
- Sojourner House
- The Italian Home for Children
- Victory Programs