Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 12 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 15 - 01:40 PM

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Referee Craig Wrolstad Pool Report on overturned Kelvin Benjamin touchdown

Referee Craig Wrolstad explains the overturned Kelvin Benjamin touchdown in the second quarter.

Dec 24, 2017 at 09:05 AM
New England Patriots

Q: On the Kelvin Benjamin overturned touchdown, what was the conclusive evidence to overturn the call?

CW: When the receiver got confirmed control of the football, he was not able to get both feet down in bounds. So, his back foot was already off the ground and it stepped out of bounds. His firm control did not occur until after he had one foot off the ground.

Q: On replay, did you feel that was clear and obvious?

CW: It was clear and obvious that he did not have control of the ball until he brought it all the way down into his chest.

Q: Field Judge Steve Zimmer pointed towards Benjamin's feet after the play and he was the closest official. Was he consulted during that replay process to share what he saw?

CW: Well, he might share it with me before I go into the booth, but during the replay process, Steve is not consulted at that time.

Q: Is there one decisive angle that clinched for you when you're reviewing it?

CW: I think we looked at the angle where we had a foot drag early before he had control, and then we looked at when he had control and then we went back again to look at the feet. It was determined clearly that he was not able to get his second foot down after he had control.

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/9

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, October 9, 2023.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 6, 2023.
What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Find out what New Orleans Saints coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.
Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/1

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Jabrill Peppers 10/12: "We are going to make the necessary corrections"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Raiders offensive weapons Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jonathan Jones 10/12: "Going to be an exciting matchup"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 10/12: "Love the opportunity to go out there and compete"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Adrian Phillips

Adrian Phillips sits down with Tamara Brown to talk about his joy being a parent. Adrian also talks about what it's like having JC Jackson back in Foxborough.

Q&A with Rhamondre Stevenson and his Mom

Sit down for a Q&A with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and his mom, Juran to learn more about his life on and off the field as the Patriots look ahead to the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday for a Week 6 matchup.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
