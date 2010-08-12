Report: Saints' Bush tells USC he would give Heisman back

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush told recently hired University of Southern California athletic director Pat Haden last week that he was so sorry for his actions that landed the Trojans on NCAA probation that he would give back his Heisman Trophy if he could, USA Today reported Friday.

Haden told the newspaper that Bush, who won the Heisman in 2005, said he wished he could make amends to the school, which received sanctions that banned it from bowl games for two seasons and reduced its scholarships by 30. An investigation revealed that Bush received cash and benefits from a sports marketer while at USC.

"He's really contrite," Haden said. "He knows he made a series of mistakes. It wasn't just one mistake. It was a series of mistakes.

"He told me, 'If I could turn the clock back, I would. If I could give the Heisman Trophy back, I would.' "