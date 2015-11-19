Rob Gronkowski Conference Call Transcript 11/19

Q: What difference do you see facing the Bills defense the second time around?

RG:They're a good team. They're competitive. They compete hard, and they have good players, so we've got to prepare. We've got a good week of practice in front of us, and we've got to be ready come Monday night because they're going to be ready and they're going to be coming out ready to play. So we've got to be ready, too.

Q: How do you adjust to how different teams defend you?

RG:You've got to prepare for the team that you're playing, so obviously we're preparing for the Bills, seeing how they do things, preparing for the schemes that they do. But you've also got to adjust on the fly during the game. You can see new looks that you haven't seen all year or that you've never even seen before during the game, so you've got to be able to adjust to whatever you see and also prepare to the best of the ability that you can for Monday night.

Q: Is that something that happens at the line or after a drive?

RG:Just throughout, just as an offense, as a whole, whatever you see. Maybe it's just something that I've just got to adjust myself and just talk to my tight end coach and just a one-on-one there, or maybe it's just the whole offense adjusting together. So it changes every game. Every game is different, and you've just got to be ready.

Q: When you study them, do you look at when you played them earlier in the season or do you look at their more recent games?

RG:You look at everything. Just check out their past games, see what they've been doing. Check out our game when we played them Week 2, and see what they did well, be prepared for that again. But they're always a tough team. They always play tough. They're always prepared. And it's going to be another hard-fought game on Monday night.

Q: Do you think you're going to get even more attention now that Julian Edelman is sidelined?

RG:We'll see. I mean, you've got to prepare for anything. Any player you've got to prepare for, any type of coverage, any zone, double, single, whatever it is, you've just got to be ready for it all.

Q: How many different looks have you seen this year?

RG:I've seen a lot. I've seen just one-on-one, zone, a couple of times getting vised at the line, jammed, throughout the year. So I've seen many looks. So just got to keep on preparing, working to find ways to get open no matter what the look is.

Q: Does it hinge on what your assignment is week to week?

RG:Yeah, my assignment changes every week. It all depends on what plays are called, but I prepare the same every week so that whatever the assignment is, I'm able to do. If I've got to block, if I've got to go out, catch some passes, if I've got to pass block, whatever it is, I've got to prepare for whatever is called.

Q: Can you feel the little extra emphasis that Rex Ryan puts on these games?

RG:Yeah, he's always got the team fired up for sure, always has them motivated. They come out and play hard. Every time I face a Rex Ryan team, they're always playing hard. Their defenses are always coming out, playing tough, so we've definitely got to be prepared for this game.

Q: He basically said that he doesn't see a way that the Patriots won't win the division this year.

RG:We're just taking the Bills right now. That's all we're focusing on, not really looking at the wins and losses column, just focusing on the Bills.

Q: How does it make you feel when Stephon Gilmore says that they've got a plan for you?

RG:He's an excellent player. He means a lot to their defense, and they've got many other good players, too. So I've just got to go out to practice, prepare how I have been all year, and come Monday night, we'll see what happens.

Q: Do you like it when a guy challenges you like that?

RG:Yes, love challenges. You get challenged in a different way every single week, and it helps you rise to different occasions. So it's just another challenge coming in on Monday night. And I know that they're definitely going to be prepared and ready to go.

Q: What can you do differently to prevent offensive pass interference?

RG:No, I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm playing football.

Q: Do you feel that way about it?

RG:Yeah, yeah, I'm not changing my style.

Q: So how do you sort of reconcile and figure out how that's being thrown on you?

RG:It's been going on all year, so just have to keep playing how we've been playing. That's all.

Q: Do you feel like there's a target on you because of the production you've had?

RG:I'm not sure what it is. I'm just going to keep playing how I've been playing, how I go out and practice and try and transition it to the games.

Q: Is that frustrating for you?

RG:We're playing well as an offense. It's not that frustrating when I get the penalty and someone else makes a play on third-and-long. That definitely helps out right there, but got to just keep playing the game.

Q: Have you ever asked an official what you did to draw the call?