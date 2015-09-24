Rob Gronkowski Media Availability Transcript 9/24

Q: What do you see on film from Jacksonville?

RG:Fast players. Their defense is definitely fast. They like to get around the ball, make some plays. They've got a lot of big guys, too. They've got speed, they are big, and they are physical so we've got to be ready, we've got to be prepared and we've got to go out there ready.

Q: How much of an emphasis is it to play a full 60-minute game?

RG:That's a huge point of emphasis. You can't just go out there and dazzle around for 10 minutes of the game then play hard for 50 minutes. You've got to play all 60 minutes hard, you've got to be ready for all 60 minutes of the game. The game is not over until it's over, from the first play to the last play. You've got to go out there, you've got to be mentally and physically ready so when all 60 minutes come you're ready to play.

Q: How important is it for you guys to get out to a fast start?

RG:It's always crucial to get off to a fast start. It gets you ahead. It gets you rolling as a team. It gets everyone on the same page. [You] definitely always want to start fast and definitely put a point to that – to always start fast.

Q: How good has Tom Brady been at getting you guys into the right matchups?

RG:He's doing a great job doing that. Finding players, finding matchups to get open, and also you've got to give credit to the coaching staff, too, for calling the formations, the plays, to know where to get the guys to get open and get down the field and make a play, or a run play or whatever. You've definitely got to tip our hats off to our coaches and Tom adjusting everything during the game.

Q: Do you look at yourself as a leader?

RG:Yes, I definitely look at myself as a leader on this team, for sure. Some players are vocal leaders and some are more quiet leaders. I just like to go out there and do everything right – do my job, go out in the weight room, work hard, and show these young kids what it takes to get to the next level, to keep pushing your body to get to where you need to be so when you go out on game day you are ready and you're prepared.

Q: Does Bill Belichick only give you praise when talking to the media or does he address you personally as well?

RG:No, he definitely only does it for you guys. Coming from him, it's definitely flattering. Getting such a high praise from Coach [Belichick], I have the most outright respect for him and everything he does, and his coaching abilities, which are at the top of the board there. Everything he says you want to listen to because it's always a good point. He always has a good coaching point. I definitely love listening to him and taking what I have and bringing it out there on the field and doing what I have to do.

Q: Has Coach Belichick been in a good mood?

RG:Hopefully so. I mean everyone loves when he's in a good mood.

Q: How important is it for you guys to finish this week strong with the bye week next week?

RG:I'm not even thinking about the bye week. We've got the Jacksonville Jaguars and that's all we're worried about. They've got a good football team. They're going to be coming in hot and hungry, so we've got to be ready and we've got to be prepared.

Q: What are your thoughts on another matchup with Sergio Brown?

RG:He's a good player. I have respect for how he prepares for the game, how hard he works, and for him as a player. It's not just about Sergio Brown, though, it's about the defense as a whole, too.

Q: Do you have fun when guys try to yap at you on the field?

RG:It can be fun – depending on how the games going, what part of the game it is, what quarter, what's the score and all that. It's always part of the game. The emotions always come flying high with the game when it comes down on Sunday. All the hitting, all the competing out there on the field, but sometimes I do like the yapping. Sometimes I give it, sometimes I get it, so it's just all part of the game.

Q: Do you sometimes have to throw guys out of the club?

RG:Emotions were flying high that day. I've got nothing but respect for Sergio [Brown]. He's a great player. We've just got to go out there and worry about the Jaguars as a whole.

Q: Since their head coach used to be with the Seattle Seahawks, do you see any similarities between their defensive schemes and Seattle's?

RG:Yeah, they've definitely got some similarities due to that reason. We've just got to go out there and do what we've got to do. They've got players, just like players in Seattle and that's what I mean. They're big and fast just like Seattle was, so it's going to be a good game.

Q: Does a new player that comes to you have any idea what it's going to be like to be a New England Patriot?

RG:I couldn't tell you because I've never been on another team, so I'm not sure where they are coming from, how everything works where they were coming from. I would say that you are always in for a surprise when you come here. You're just not going to know everything right away, how everything works when you come here. You've just got to go under someone's wing kind of, if you just got here, and just see how everything works and basically just come in and do what you've got to do and listen and work hard.

Q: How much do you credit the Patriots for putting you into position to reach the milestone of 60 touchdown receptions?

RG:We're definitely not worried about those milestones, but in another respect I've definitely got to give a lot of credit to this organization from the top to bottom for putting me in this position where I am now, to come out and compete every single day, go out every single game, be able to have my number called and make plays, block, whatever it is and just take pride what I've got to do, and I'm definitely blessed to have the opportunity here to do all that.

Q: Do you take as much pride in run blocking as you do catching passes?

RG:For sure. I believe that the run game helps out the pass game a lot. Definitely play-action, too, it helps out. I love run blocking, to get the running backs. It's just as good a feeling as catching a touchdown, making a big play in the run game. But don't get me wrong, I don't like run blocking every single time. I don't like running out for a route every single time. I like a good balance. I like doing both, and that's what comes with being a tight end.

Q: How does it feel to hear Rodney Harrison say you could be the greatest tight end of all time?