PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Rob Gronkowski named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Rob Gronkowski has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots 27-24 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Dec 20, 2017 at 01:29 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Rob Gronkowski has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots 27-24 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday. It marks the second time in his career that he has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He first earned the award in Week 14 of the 2011 season. 

Gronkowski finished the game with nine receptions for a career-high 168 yards. The 168-yards pushed his 2017 total to 1,017 yards, giving him his fourth 1,000-yard season. Gronkowski joins Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only NFL tight ends with four 1,000-yard seasons. In addition, to his 168-yard performance, Gronkowski converted a key 2-point play after the game-winning touchdown to give the Patriots a 27-24 lead. During the game-winning drive, Gronkowski caught three passes for 69 yards with back-to-back 26-yard receptions followed by a 17-yard catch. He had four receptions of at least 20 yards in the game. 

It is the sixth time in 2017 that the Patriots have been honored with a Player of the Week Award. QB Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2, 3 and 10. RB Dion Lewis was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 10, and K Stephen Gostkowski earned the award after his performance in Week 11. In addition, Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

Patriots This Week: Cowboys Takeaways and Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and preview their week five matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1, Russ Francis Tribute 

On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with long time captain Matthew Slater for his state of the team. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights a stout Saints defense on the Belestrator, and we remember the life and football career of one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history, Russ Francis. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft hosts the 2023 Day of Pampering at Gillette Stadium

18 cancer survivors were invited to Gillette Stadium for the annual Day of Pampering for relaxation and fun. The day involved manicures, making candles, bracelets and more.

Remembering Russ Francis

We remember the life and football career of Russ Francis, one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater. Slater talks about the team's motivation going into their matchup with the Saints.

Mike Gesicki 10/6: "Excited to be back home"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Friday, October 6, 2023.
Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
