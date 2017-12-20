Rob Gronkowski named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Gronkowski finished the game with nine receptions for a career-high 168 yards. The 168-yards pushed his 2017 total to 1,017 yards, giving him his fourth 1,000-yard season. Gronkowski joins Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only NFL tight ends with four 1,000-yard seasons. In addition, to his 168-yard performance, Gronkowski converted a key 2-point play after the game-winning touchdown to give the Patriots a 27-24 lead. During the game-winning drive, Gronkowski caught three passes for 69 yards with back-to-back 26-yard receptions followed by a 17-yard catch. He had four receptions of at least 20 yards in the game.