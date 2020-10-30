Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Robert Kraft and the Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the names of 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Oct 30, 2020 at 08:42 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Group Photo
Bliss, Kelsey

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Every year since 1998, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots have been celebrating those who give their time to help others. The program was originally known as the Community Quarterback Awards and were presented to those who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism.

In 2011, the awards were renamed in honor of the late Myra Kraft who committed her life to volunteering. As part of the New England Patriots Foundation's ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the Kraft family traditionally hosts a special ceremony at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the honorees. 

On Friday, Oct. 30, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots hosted a virtual ceremony to celebrate 26 volunteers from all across New England. Twenty-five organizations received grants of $10,000 in honor of their outstanding volunteers and one grand prize winner received a surprise $25,000 donation.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Joshua Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett all participated in the virtual ceremony.

"This year has been incredibly challenging for so many families, but it has also been difficult for nonprofits," said Robert Kraft. "They have been called upon to support more families than ever before, but have been unable to host their traditional fundraising events. Volunteers are the lifeblood of these charitable organizations and they have stepped up in a big way during this unprecedented time. We were honored to be able to meet 26 of these local heroes – albeit virtually – and to be able to shine a spotlight on their volunteer efforts."

Bonnie Berman of Worcester, Mass. was selected as this year's $25,000 grand prize winner for her volunteer efforts at The CASA Project of Worcester County.

Bonnie has spent the past 10 years providing a voice in court for children that have experienced emotional, physical and sexual abuse and neglect. She interviews the children, parents, social workers, foster parents, counselors, teachers and service providers to determine the facts and circumstances of each child's situation. Bonnie spends time visiting with the children, building a sense of trust and advocating for their best interest.

"I became a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) because my son strongly suggested it," said Bonnie. "And I am so glad that he did. My experience as a CASA volunteer has enriched my life in so many ways. Truthfully, it also helped me heal personally."

Bonnie has continued to volunteer through various challenges – both personally and with each individual case – and when the pandemic began, she purchased tablets to ensure that CASA children had the technology they needed for virtual visits and online learning.

"As CASA volunteers we care about every child," said Bonnie. "We build relationships with the children to gain their trust and we allow them to express their feelings without judgement or repercussions. We become their voices when nobody else is listening."

Over the past 10 years Bonnie has worked 19 different cases in the Worcester Juvenile Court and advocated for 47 children that have been abused, neglected and exploited. Thanks to her commitment, these children have grown up in safe, permanent homes with a sense of hope and bright futures. 

"Receiving an award named on behalf of Myra Kraft means everything to me," said Bonnie. "I have so much admiration for her, everything she accomplished and everything she stood for."

The 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP winners range from 14 to 97 years old and represent every New England state. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including education, foster care, homelessness, mental health, mentoring, military support and youth development.

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation received more than 250 applications this year from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Nominations open each spring and the awards are open to all nonprofit organizations in the New England region. For more information on the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

*Below is a complete list of the 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners:    *

$25,000 Grand Prize Winner

First and Last Name - Hometown Organization, Organization Town

Bonnie Berman - Worcester, Mass. The CASA Project of Worcester County, Worcester, Mass.

$10,000 Award Winners

First and Last Name - Hometown Organization, Organization Town

Hannah Addi - Franklin, Mass. The Elisha Project E., Providence, R.I.

Alison Bologna - Pawtucket, R.I. Shri Service Corps, Pawtucket, R.I.

Julie Brennan - N. Easton, Mass. We Do Care, Grief & Loss, N. Easton, Mass.

Dennis Dean - Kittery, Maine A House for ME, Kittery, Maine

Ryan DeRoche - Melrose, Mass. United Spinal Association, Woburn, Mass.

Mary Dibinga - Roslindale, Mass. Boston Debate League, Boston, Mass.

Lotte Diomede - Sudbury, Mass. SMILE Mass, Sudbury, Mass.

Joan "Ducky" Donath - Burlington, Vt. Sara M. Holbrook Community Center, Burlington, Vt.

David Eustace - Stoneham, Maine No Limits Foundation, Wales, Maine

Michael Faucher - Haverhill, Mass. ALS ONE Whitman, Mass.

Carleton "Zeke" Finch - Fitchburg, Mass. Habitat for Humanity (N. Central MA), Acton, Mass.

Suzanne Fox - Falmouth, Maine The Yellow Tulip Project, Falmouth, Maine

Hannah Galvin - N. Andover, Mass. Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Boston, Mass.

Colleen Garrity - Laconia, N.H. Belknap House, Laconia, N.H.

Linda Gilley - Somers, Conn. Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Bloomfield, Conn.

Daniel Hebert - Hillsboro, N.H. NH Jumpstart Coalition, Hillsboro, N.H.

Pat Hubbell - Nashua, N.H. Candorful, Inc., Boston, Mass.

Patrick Leahy - Bethany, Conn. Saint Thomas More Soup Kitchen, New Haven, Conn.

Skyla Libby - Jonesport, Maine Crossroads Youth Center, Saco, Maine

Kevin Lynch - E. Falmouth, Mass. The Quell Foundation, N. Falmouth, Mass.

Jason Main - Bolton, Mass. Friends Never Forget, Bolton, Mass.

Katerina Papadopoulos - Stratford, Conn. Norma Pfriem Breast Center, Fairfield, Conn.

Joan Philips - Pittsfield, Mass. HopeWell, Inc., Dedham, Mass.

Peg Ricardo - Tewksbury, Mass. Project Sweet Peas, Warwick, R.I.

Michael Rocha - Dartmouth, Mass. Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford, New Bedford, Mass.

Related Content

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to 15-40 Connection. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass.

Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Playworks New England. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I.

Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the S.E.A.L. Foundation in Lakeville, Mass. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

William 'Bill' Wolff from Boston, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Friends of the Blackstone School. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the Boston-based nonprofit. 
news

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots center David Andrews was presented the 2020 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere, which was conducted virtually this year.
news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

The live event will feature interviews with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Patriots players and the presentation of the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Fans can watch locally on WBZ-TV and on Patriots.com at 7:00pm EDT.
news

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium will continue to host blood drives presented by Cross Insurance through the end of July. All donations will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.
news

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots truck to drop off the meals. Veterans must schedule a pick up time in advance.
news

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Students will be challenged to spend 1,500 minutes reading during the summer. Participants will be entered to win virtual meet and greets with Patriots players.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Continue To Host Blood Drives Through The End Of June

All donations will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center
news

Gillette Stadium To Host Soup-R Bowl On Friday, May 8

1,000 Veterans and Local Families Will Receive Food Packages 

Latest News

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Robert Kraft and the Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the names of 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/28

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Advertising