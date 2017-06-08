Robert Kraft conducts Boston Pops

Move over Jerod Mayo. There is a new Patriots conductor in town.
Robert Kraft was invited to serve a guest conductor for the Boston Pops show Wednesday night, and the Patriots owner walked into the role like a natural.
Mr. Kraft led the orchestra in a rendition of "Stars and Stripes Forever" that brought the house down -- complete with a glorious red, white and blue balloon drop. Patriots Nation would expect nothing short of excellence from Mr. Kraft, and he delivered.
Before his debut performance, Mr. Kraft got a few pointers from Keith Lockhart, the pro Boston Pops conductor. He seemed to gladly step aside to allow Mr. Kraft the chance to shine on stage, and Mr. Kraft seemed to have a blast in front of the orchestra.
Check out a video of Mr. Kraft in action below.