Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Bill Belichick 11/22: "It comes down to good team defense"

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Roethlisberger questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale

Dec 28, 2004 at 04:00 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Ben Roethlisberger's ribs are only bruised and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher listed the rookie quarterback as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale at Buffalo.

The game is meaningless for the Steelers, who have clinched home-field advantage for the playoffs in the AFC. The Bills are fighting for a wild-card playoff berth.

The last thing you can do when you go into any football game is to diminish the importance of it,'' Cowher said.Certainly you're going to keep the big picture in mind, but we're going to prepare this week as we always have, to go up there and win this football game.''

The Steelers are riding a franchise-record 13-game win streak, while the Bills are riding a six-game win streak that has put them in position to earn a playoff berth after an 0-4 start. The Bills need to beat the Steelers and have either the New York Jets or Denver Broncos lose in order to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Cowher said his plans for the game would not change even if another playoff berth were not dependent on the outcome.

This is not about what we owe anybody. It's what we owe ourselves. This is how you play the game,'' he said.We've got to play the game the way we know how to play the game. Those aren't things you can turn on and off, and if you think you can turn it on and off you're going to be mistaken and be led down a road that's going to be very disappointing.''

Roethlisberger was hurt Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens when he was driven into the turf by Terrell Suggs during a third-quarter touchdown pass to Jerame Tuman. Roethlisberger returned for three plays on the next series before leaving the field for good.

Roethlisberger was taken to the hospital as a precaution and an MRI revealed he suffered bruised cartilage in his ribs. Although Roethlisberger is listed as questionable, Cowher said adding a quarterback to the roster is ``a distinct possibility.''

Cornerback Deshea Townsend has been ruled out of the Buffalo game with broken bones in his hand. Cowher said Townsend should be questionable for the first playoff game.

Sunday, Townsend will be replaced at right cornerback by Chad Scott, who was the starting left cornerback before injuring a quadriceps muscle Oct. 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Willie Williams will remain at left cornerback.

Listed as doubtful for Sunday's game are Jerome Bettis, with a sprained ankle, and left outside linebacker Clark Haggans, who could miss his third consecutive game with a groin injury.

Running back Duce Staley (hamstring) and inside linebacker Kendrell Bell (groin) are questionable.

Cowher hopes Staley can start at running back and allow Bettis to rest, even though Bettis is only 59 yards shy of what would be his ninth 1,000-yard season.

I'm not looking at records or looking to appease any of that,'' Cowher said.We've got to do what's in the best interests of this football team as we prepare our quest for what everybody wants, and that's a championship. I don't think you can deviate from that just to serve the individual purposes of players.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
Patriots slide into first

After posting a victory on Thursday against Atlanta, the Patriots got some help on Sunday.
Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

For the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England's most famous football field.
NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

The National Football League (NFL) announced today an opportunity for fans to receive complimentary virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after attending select games from Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 NFL season.
Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Get an inside look at the Patriots 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Steve Belichick 11/22: "I'm just trying to take advantage of a couple days off. Reset a little bit. Come back a bit fresher and ready to go"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Jerod Mayo 11/22: "I'm really focused on this season... we'll see what happens at the end of the year"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Cam Achord on Cody Davis 11/22: "Anybody that watched the game sees he has another gear"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant on the Patriots staff.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
