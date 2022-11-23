Rookie Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots rookie DB Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League today for his performance in the Patriots 10-3 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday. It is the second time the Patriots earned an AFC Special Teams honor after a Jets win in 2022. K Nick Folk earned the award after kicking five field goals in the 22-17 victory at the Jets on Oct. 30.

Jones, who was drafted by New England in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Houston, returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining to give the Patriots a 10-3 victory. It was the first punt returned for a touchdown in the NFL this season. Jones' touchdown marked the second-latest game-winning punt return touchdown in regulation since 1970, trailing only DeSean Jackson (no time remaining on Dec. 19, 2010).

Jones is the fourth Patriots rookie to earn an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award since 2000, joining Jake Bailey (Week 3 and 11 in 2019), Bethel Johnson (Week 13 in 2003) and Laurence Maroney (Week 7 in 2006).