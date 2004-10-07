Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Run is back in Pittsburgh - and Steelers are back in first place

Hines Ward occasionally glances around the NFL, sees teams such as the Colts and Rams throwing down after down and wonders why it can't be the Steelers.

Oct 07, 2004 at 05:00 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Hines Ward occasionally glances around the NFL, sees teams such as the Colts and Rams throwing down after down and wonders why it can't be the Steelers.

Then he realizes that was the Steelers of a year ago - the team that discarded 30-plus years of run-to-win tradition and paid for it with a 6-10 season. The team that was determined to return to its running-game roots this season and has done exactly that.

"The great teams are the ones that can run the ball, control the clock, mix it up and be balanced," said Ward, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver. "We have weapons in the passing game, but we do have to run the ball. By running the ball, your passing productions will go down, but you can't be No. 1 in rushing and No. 1 in passing."

More importantly, the Steelers (3-1) are No. 1 in the AFC North, with a chance to be 4-1 for only the third time in 22 seasons if they can beat the Browns (2-2) at home Sunday.

A main reason for the turnaround is coach Bill Cowher's determination to again build around the run, one that led to the offseason signing of former Eagles running back Duce Staley.

The 5-fooot-11, 242-pound Staley runs with the physical style the Steelers have long preferred in their running backs. He has 224 yards in the last two games and is No. 8 in the league in rushing, a year after he spent a frustrating season in Philadelphia alternating with Brian Westbrook and Correll Buckhalter.

"One thing you know about the Pittsburgh Steelers is they are going to run the ball," said Staley, who needs just 91 yards to top the 463 he gained last season.

Staley got 39 yards on five carries during the pivotal 89-yard, 13-play drive that ended with Jerome Bettis' 1-yard scoring run during the fourth quarter of a 28-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

But Staley missed practice Thursday with an infected right big toe and was downgraded from probable to questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland. But Cowher expects him to play.

Staley initially missed practice Wednesday with fluid on the toe, and the infection was discovered after the fluid was drained. Staley was injured when someone stepped on his toe while he was running for 123 yards Sunday.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker Kendrell Bell had surgery to install a piece of mesh in his herniated groin. Bell, who hasn't played this season, is expected to miss at least two more games.

A year ago, quarterback Tommy Maddox likely would have thrown on nearly every down while trailing in the fourth quarter, but rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 3-for-5 for 23 yards during the drive. He threw only one pass - an incompletion - after the Steelers reached the Bengals 35.

"That was big," left guard Alan Faneca said. "We got the ball at the end of the third quarter and kept it well into the fourth quarter. It was a big drive - and how we did it and how long we stayed on the field that late in the game was huge."

Staley missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury, but Cowher expects him to be ready Sunday.

The Steelers dropped from No. 1 in rushing in 2001 to No. 31 last season partly because of former offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey's gradual but ever-increasing emphasis on the pass. The system worked fine when there was a running game to support it when the Steelers went 13-3 in 2001 and 10-5-1 in 2002, but was sporadic and mostly ineffective last season.

"We came in this year with the intent of running the ball and making it the mind-set of this football team," Cowher said. "Being 31st in rushing ... that's not us."

It didn't help when numerous injuries along the offensive line last season rarely allowed the same unit to play from week to week. This season, the line has stayed healthy and intact since right guard Kendall Simmons injured a knee during training camp and was lost for the season.

Adding Staley has sent No. 6 NFL career rusher Bettis to the bench, but Bettis has scored five touchdowns on short-yardage runs. No. 3 running back Verron Haynes also contributed an 11-yard touchdown catch against Cincinnati.

With the Steelers again running the ball consistently, Whisenhunt has all but discarded the gadgets and gimmicks that Mularkey liked, such as moving wide receiver Antwaan Randle El to quarterback for a play or two.

"You never like those plays when they don't work, and I'm as guilty as anyone," Cowher said. "I think that where we are right now, Kenny has done a very good job of taking and developing a mind-set within our offense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

The Patriots will introduce new head coach Jerod Mayo in a press conference next week, the team announced on Friday.
Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

The New England Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.
End of an Era

Bill Belichick's 24-year coaching run in New England is the greatest in NFL history.
The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

End of an Era

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Transcript: Robert Kraft Press Conference 1/11

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
