Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Three-time Patriots Pro Bowler Russ Francis was remembered and honored at a celebration of his life in Honolulu, Hawaii over the weekend. Last October, the former Patriots and Raiders tight end tragically passed away in a plane crash near Lake Placid, New York.

Francis spent much of his youth growing up in Hawaii, which remained a special place for the rest of his life. Francis' son Riley said it was the perfect place to say "Aloha" for a final time. "Couldn't have picked a better place. Couldn't have picked a better time. Couldn't have picked better people. I'm just happy to be here, just like he was" he said.

The ceremony was also attended by some of his former teammates, including Dan Audick who played with Francis in San Francisco.