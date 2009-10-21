Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Ryan: Struggling rookie QB Sanchez will remain Jets' starter

Oct 21, 2009 at 01:00 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is sticking with Mark Sanchez as his starting quarterback.

At least for now.

Ryan remained committed to the rookie after Sanchez's miserable performance, which included five interceptions, in the Jets' 16-13 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The fifth overall draft pick out of USC has mostly struggled since beating out Kellen Clemens for the Jets' starting quarterback job during the preseason.

"We've got the right guy," Ryan said Monday.

Sanchez is tied with Carolina's Jake Delhomme for the NFL lead in interceptions with 10, and his 56.7 passer rating is higher than only Oakland's JaMarcus Russell and Cleveland's Derek Anderson.

"I just think we've got to do a great job at looking at what we're asking this young man to do," Ryan said. "Do we need to cut things back? Are there things that we could do to put on somebody else's plate to take some things off his plate? I have a lot of confidence in Mark."

Sanchez was 10-of-29 passing for 119 yards in Sunday's loss, the Jets' third in a row. It wasted a franchise-record 210 rushing yards by Thomas Jones on a day when the Jets ran for 318 yards, second-most in team history.

"We win as a team and we lose as a team," right tackle Damien Woody said. "He knows the mistakes he made. When you're winning and everything's going well, the quarterback always gets almost too much of the glory, and when you lose, he gets too much of the blame."

Sanchez was hard on himself after the game, appearing almost on the verge of tears at times during his postgame news conference.

"I really let this team down, and there's no excuse for that," he said. "I have a lot of work to do."

Sanchez wasn't made available to the media Monday; he usually only speaks on Wednesdays and after games.

"Was it just the play of Mark Sanchez that got us beat? No," Ryan said. "We have to realize that this isn't a guy that's played 20 years in the league. Whatever it is, he's got an unbelievable amount of talent. We all see it. We know what he's going to be in the future, but we've got to be smart with him."

Ryan said he wasn't concerned about Sanchez's confidence, despite shots of the quarterback sitting on the bench looking shellshocked at times during Sunday's game.

"He's resilient," Ryan said. "He's going to bounce back from this. I believe that. He's mad at himself because he thinks he let his team down."

Sanchez had a solid debut at Houston, throwing for 272 yards and one touchdown in a victory. He threw for 163 yards and a score the following week against the New England Patriots, and he had 171 passing yards and two TDs against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 -- and earning the nickname "Sanchize" for his play.

Then Sanchez threw three interceptions at New Orleans before bouncing back last Monday with what he called his "best game," throwing for 172 yards and one TD against the Miami Dolphins. Still, he has one touchdown pass and eight interceptions in his last three games, all losses.

"I've got supreme confidence in Mark," Woody said. "He's our quarterback and he's just going to get better. He's going to learn. It was definitely a tough outing for him (Sunday), but he knows that in order to be successful in this league, you've just got to take care of the ball better."

Ryan said he thought about pulling Sanchez in favor of Clemens but decided the rookie still gave the Jets a better chance to win. That might be as much an indictment on Clemens as it is a vote of confidence for Sanchez.

"My role each week is to be ready if I'm called upon," said Clemens, who has eight NFL starts in three-plus seasons. "Each week, it's a good thing if I'm not called upon because then Mark's playing pretty good and staying healthy."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day celebrates the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Members of the Patriots coaching and scouting staff were on hand to watch Justin Fields' second pre-draft throwing session.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising