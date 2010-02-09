Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 08 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson goes 88 YARDS for pick-six TD

J.C. Jackson reads Darnold like a book for Patriots' third INT

Can't-Miss Play: Jamie Collins has magnetic attraction to football on INT at LOS

Mac Jones fires laser to Hunter Henry for tight window TD

Rhamondre Stevenson's stiff-arm is ridiculously powerful on 13-yard run

Damien Harris rushes for a 3-yard touchdown vs. Carolina Panthers

Rhamondre Stevenson with a spectacular catch and run for a 41-yard gain

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Saints return to Crescent City, where fans' joy, hope haven't waned

Feb 09, 2010 at 12:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- People lined up by the hundreds to buy Monday's Times-Picayune, which hollered "AMEN!" from its front page. The Saints' Super Bowl victory was a prayer answered in this struggling city, which seemed different because of it.

Swarms of fans in black and gold greeted the players as they stepped off a chartered plane at the suburban airport, cheering them with "Who Dat!" chants. The Saints, cellar dwellers for decades, delivered not just their first Lombardi Trophy but optimism for their city, a new sense that the unimaginable -- better schools, less crime and even honest politicians -- really is possible.

"The Saints kept hope alive in this city that better days were coming," said Shannon Sims, a 45-year-old criminal-court administrator in the crowd. "(They) were the force that kept us moving forward."

Hurricane Katrina battered the Saints and even knocked them out of town for a while, as it did to many New Orleanians in 2005. Now the team is better than ever, and its hometown fans hope to follow suit.

"It shows the rest of the country that we have resilient people and this is a city of winners," said Dwight Henry, 46, a co-owner of the Buttermilk Drop bakery and cafe off St. Claude Avenue near the Lower 9th Ward, one of the areas hardest hit by Katrina.

"Since Katrina, we've been able to start successfully from the bottom," said Henry, whose business was badly flooded. "We couldn't go anywhere lower."

Sunday's win was not just about football for New Orleans, said John Magill, a historian at Historic New Orleans Collection.

"We're all being told that we're sinking, why bother rebuild it, there was so much of that attitude," Magill said. Thanks to the Super Bowl win, he said, Americans will view the city in the positive light that it deserves.

The day before the Saints' 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleanians elected a new mayor in Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu, the son of the majority-black city's last white mayor. Landrieu won with 66 percent of the vote, garnering votes across racial lines.

Hope is high that Landrieu will lead the city in the right direction. About 80 percent of the city's pre-Katrina population has returned, and hundreds of millions of dollars in rebuilding money still has to be spent, but the murder rate remains high, the city's levees haven't been fully rebuilt and the city could be flooded again.

For now, though, it seems the sky's the limit, and the Saints' Super Bowl title is the reason.

Monday, it looked like a wild Carnival parade along a nondescript strip of road leading from the airport where the team's airplane touched down.

Thousands of fans lined the road with their Saints jerseys, "Who Dat!" chants, homemade signs, fleur-de-lis garb, face paint and Mardi Gras costumes (like the Saint-a Claus fellow). Saints coach Sean Payton held the Lombardi Trophy aloft through the sunroof of his car, eliciting wild screams.

At the airport, 37-year-old courier Aaron Washington said "the dawn of a new day" had come. A brass-band version of "When the Saints Go Marching In" blared from his car stereo.

"This team has allowed us to get past Katrina and look forward to better things," Washington said. He watched the game with dozens of friends and relatives on a big-screen television in front of an eastern New Orleans home that was rebuilt after the 2005 hurricane flooded it with 9 feet of water.

Fans in the Lower 9th Ward erupted in jubilation, with neighbors hugging and screaming.

"It felt really good," said Ann Schexnyder, a 51-year-old dental lab technician. "They've come along, and we've come along."

For Schexnyder, it was a moment of joy surrounded by stark reality. Her street is dotted by boarded-up homes, abandoned by flood victims who were unable to come back or couldn't find the will to rebuild.

"One house after the other is empty," said Schexnyder, whose own house is still being rebuilt. "I had some bad luck with contractors. I have extension cords around the house. My plumbing is not finished. FEMA took my trailer away."

The Saints were temporarily relocated to San Antonio after Katrina. In exile like the rest of the city, the players lived out of hotels and did weight training at Gold's Gyms. They went 3-13 that season and for a while practiced at a high school.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's mayor said he had set up talks with Saints owner Tom Benson about moving the team to Texas. Even the future of the Louisiana Superdome, where thousands sought refuge after Katrina, was in doubt.

"They wanted to tear down the Superdome! You can't do that to us," said Lacey Hyer, holding a mimosa after a noisy, all-night party in the French Quarter.

The stars had begun to align for the Saints by 2006. The Superdome was fixed up. Payton and quarterback Drew Brees were brought in to help the team. Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush was obtained by a stroke of good fortune in the draft, and the Saints sold out their season tickets. They went to the NFC Championship Game for the first time that first season back in New Orleans.

And on Sunday, after just their ninth winning season in their 43 years, the Saints became champions. Long-suffering fans throughout the city shot off fireworks, danced in the streets and on rooftops, and celebrated a team, and maybe a city, reborn.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots vs Panthers: Lecciones aprendidas

Un triunfo que dejó algunas lecciones.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

The season is a little past the halfway mark but it's still appropriate to offer some midseason awards for the Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

NFL Announces Nominees For Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watch Bill Belichick's speech to the players, find out who received game balls and Matthew Slater breaks down the team in the locker room huddle.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising