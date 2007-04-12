Saints sign WR Patten to one-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (April 12, 2007) -- The New Orleans Saints signed receiver David Patten to a one-year contract in the hopes the 10-year veteran can rebound from two disappointing seasons with the Washington Redskins.

A Saints spokesman confirmed the deal, but couldn't release financial details.

Patten was cut last month two seasons into a five-year free-agent deal he signed with the Redskins after helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls earlier in the decade.

Patten caught 22 passes in nine games in 2005 before knee surgery ended his season. In 2006, he caught only one pass for 25 yards, having fallen behind Santana Moss, Brandon Lloyd and Antwaan Randle El on the depth chart. He has not caught a touchdown pass since the 2004 season, when New England was en route to its third NFL title in four years.

The 32-year-old receiver also has played for the New York Giants and Cleveland in his 10 NFL seasons.

