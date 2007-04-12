Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Nov 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson goes 88 YARDS for pick-six TD

J.C. Jackson reads Darnold like a book for Patriots' third INT

Can't-Miss Play: Jamie Collins has magnetic attraction to football on INT at LOS

Mac Jones fires laser to Hunter Henry for tight window TD

Rhamondre Stevenson's stiff-arm is ridiculously powerful on 13-yard run

Damien Harris rushes for a 3-yard touchdown vs. Carolina Panthers

Rhamondre Stevenson with a spectacular catch and run for a 41-yard gain

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Saints sign WR Patten to one-year deal

Apr 12, 2007 at 03:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS (April 12, 2007) -- The New Orleans Saints signed receiver David Patten to a one-year contract in the hopes the 10-year veteran can rebound from two disappointing seasons with the Washington Redskins.

A Saints spokesman confirmed the deal, but couldn't release financial details.

Patten was cut last month two seasons into a five-year free-agent deal he signed with the Redskins after helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls earlier in the decade.

Patten caught 22 passes in nine games in 2005 before knee surgery ended his season. In 2006, he caught only one pass for 25 yards, having fallen behind Santana Moss, Brandon Lloyd and Antwaan Randle El on the depth chart. He has not caught a touchdown pass since the 2004 season, when New England was en route to its third NFL title in four years.

The 32-year-old receiver also has played for the New York Giants and Cleveland in his 10 NFL seasons.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots vs Panthers: Lecciones aprendidas

Un triunfo que dejó algunas lecciones.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

The season is a little past the halfway mark but it's still appropriate to offer some midseason awards for the Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

NFL Announces Nominees For Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watch Bill Belichick's speech to the players, find out who received game balls and Matthew Slater breaks down the team in the locker room huddle.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising