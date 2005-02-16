Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 17 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jan 19 - 11:55 AM

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Seahawks sign Jones to long-term contract

Seahawk's All Pro Jones signs long term deal after three years of single season contracts.

Feb 16, 2005 at 04:00 PM

SEATTLE (Feb. 16, 2005) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Walter Jones may have brought some stability to the Seattle Seahawks' turbulent offseason by signing a seven-year deal.

The team still lacks a president and has a number of key unsigned free agents, but Jones' contract, worth more than $50 million, keeps a potential marquee free agent off the market.

"It's a great feeling," said Jones, 31, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on March 2. "I kind of have a feeling now of where my career is going to end."

Jones played the last three seasons under a series of one-year contracts as Seattle's franchise player.

Jones' agent, Roosevelt Barnes, would not provide specific figures, but said the contract includes a signing bonus of more than $15 million and total bonuses of more than $20 million.

"I knew sooner or later things would open up for me," Jones said. "I just tried to stay patient."

The Seahawks have used their franchise player designation on Jones since 2002, keeping him in a series of one-year contracts that paid him the average of the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackles.

As a sign of his displeasure at the short-term deals, Jones skipped most of the last four Seattle training camps at Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Last season, Jones did not report until a week before the season opener against New Orleans and spent the summer working out at home in Huntsville, Ala., doing the things he believed he would have been doing at training camp: lifting weights, drills and physical conditioning.

So will the camp-skipping come to an end?

"I'm definitely going to be in Cheney," Jones said.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 1997 draft and has played his entire career in Seattle. Widely considered the Seahawks' best player, Jones has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including the last four seasons.

"Walter has been such a good player," said Seahawks consultant Mike Reinfeldt.

Both Barnes and Jones said Reinfeldt was a key to getting the deal done.

"He's such an integral part in what we do and I hope and think that signing him will give us some momentum to sign the other guys," Reinfeldt added.

Even with Jones' signing, Seattle still has 15 unrestricted free agents, including running back Shaun Alexander and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Seattle might apply the franchise designation to one of them.

Also among the 15 are defensive end Chike Okeafor, cornerback Ken Lucas, tight end Itula Mili, center Robbie Tobeck, guard Chris Gray and special-teams standout Alex Bannister.

And Seattle is still without a team president after Bob Whitsitt was fired on Jan. 14.

Jones hopes he is the start of some key signings for Seattle.

"I hope it can be a domino effect and get those guys signed and get everybody in here working toward next year," Jones said.

Reinfeldt was hired as a consultant by Seahawks owner Paul Allen on Feb. 3. Reinfeldt worked as the Seahawks' contract negotiator, but left the team before the 2004 season.

"Mike was the key to this whole thing," Barnes said. "It just seemed that Mike had a lot of freedom to go ahead and we were able to talk about Walter as a player and what he means to the organization."

Barnes spent last week with Jones at the Pro Bowl in Hawaii discussing the deal. Without Reinfeldt's work, Jones said he would have tested the free agent market if the Seahawks did not franchise him yet again.

"Once they brought Mike Reinfeldt in I knew it would go fast, but I didn't know it would go this fast," Jones said. "I'm very relieved it got done."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract.

news

Patriots players' social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022

In four collective seasons, the New England Patriots players' social justice fund has raised more than $2 million to support organizations focused on social justice and racial equality.

news

Patriots earn respect with rookie class ranking

ESPN recently ranked all 32 teams based on production from their rookie classes, with the Patriots coming in at No. 9.

news

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

According to NFL Network, the Patriots will interview Nick Caley and have asked permission to speak to Minnesota's Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract

Patriots players' social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022

Patriots earn respect with rookie class ranking

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

DeMarcus Covington to serve as a Senior Bowl defensive coordinator

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising