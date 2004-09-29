Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 11 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 12 - 08:55 AM

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Season over as Browns' Winslow needs more surgery

Browns' Winslow will undergo another operation on his broken right leg on Wednesday, ending the tight end's first NFL season after just two games and dealing the Cleveland Browns another early-season blow.

Sep 29, 2004 at 02:00 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) - Five catches. Two games. Two surgeries. Hardly the numbers Kellen Winslow Jr. expected as a rookie.

Winslow will undergo another operation on his broken right leg on Wednesday, ending the tight end's first NFL season after just two games and dealing the Cleveland Browns another early-season blow.

The first-round draft pick, who broke his fibula in a Sept. 19 game at Dallas and had surgery two days later, will have ligaments stabilized during the latest procedure.

Team physician Anthony Miniaci will do the operation at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Our No. 1 concern is Kellen's health and his long-term contribution to the Cleveland Browns," coach Butch Davis said in a statement Tuesday. "We know he will approach his rehabilitation with the same determination that he shows on the football field and look forward to his return for the 2005 season."

Winslow fractured the outer bone in his lower leg while scrambling to recover an onside kick in the final seconds of the Browns' 19-12 loss to the Cowboys.

Last week, the No. 6 overall selection had screws and plates inserted to stabilize the fracture that was clean through the bone.

Following surgery, Davis reported that doctors found no ligament damage and said there was a good chance Winslow would be back in November.

But after evaluating Winslow, team doctors decided he required more surgery.

"Kellen needs a stabilization of his syndesmosis (a sprain of the high ankle ligaments) in order to prevent further laxity," head trainer Mike Colello said.

Not only will Winslow not play again for the Browns in 2004, but he stands to lose a $5.3 million one-time bonus. As part of the six-year, $40 million contract he signed in August, Winslow had to participate in 35 percent of Cleveland's plays this season to reach an incentive to trigger the bonus.

The announcement that Winslow needs more surgery is yet another blow to the battered Browns (1-2), who have lost eight starters to injury in the season's first three weeks.

In addition to Winslow, defensive end Courtney Brown and linebacker Ben Taylor are out for the year. Taylor was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after having a tendon in his chest reattached by Miniaci.

Although Winslow's first season as a pro was short, it was very eventful.

The Browns traded up one spot in the April draft to get the former Miami All-American. Winslow made an immediate impression in mini-camp, wowing Cleveland's veteran players and coaching staff with his skills.

At the advice of agents Kevin and Carl Poston, Winslow held out of training camp for a bigger contract before settling after a 12-day holdout.

Winslow didn't need long to make his presence felt.

Just a few days after arriving, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder lowered his shoulder and leveled defensive back Roosevelt Williams during a non-contact drill. Williams called Winslow "unprofessional."

Later, he declined interview requests to local reporters for nearly three weeks before breaking his silence a few days before the season opener.

With Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis vowing to flatten him, Winslow, wearing No. 80 like his Hall of Fame father, caught four passes for 39 yards in his debut.

A week later, he was wide open several times but made just one catch for 11 yards before breaking his leg in a pileup with teammates as the Browns tried to rally.

Winslow's final play in a forgettable first season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

The Patriots dropped their season-opener in Miami on Sunday.

news

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 7-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Patriots players DeVante Parker, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and more address the media on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

David Andrews 9/11: "We beat ourselves"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Patriots vs. Dolphins highlights: NFL Week 1

Watch highlights from the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising