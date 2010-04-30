'Skins add veteran WRs Galloway, Wade to mix

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we hear from a candid and reflective captain David Andrews. We follow the path of one of the most impressive Patriots this season, Jabrill Peppers, and his journey to the NFL. Plus, Bill Belichick spotlights an explosive Chargers offense on the Belestrator, and re-live the most memorable Patriots-Chargers game of all time, the 2006 AFC divisional playoff game! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.