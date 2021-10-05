Official website of the New England Patriots

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Oct 05, 2021 at 07:07 AM
_LifeBrand billboard at Gillette Stadium._
_LifeBrand billboard at Gillette Stadium._

LifeBrand, an enterprising social media tech startup that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment. LifeBrand's enterprising solutions give individuals and businesses an easy way to clean up their digital footprint and help improve their brand on social media by quickly detecting potentially harmful content with the option to edit or delete.

Not only does the partnership include in-stadium branding, signage and on-site activations at Gillette Stadium, but Kraft Sports + Entertainment also intends to utilize LifeBrand's technology as an added benefit for their personnel to help strengthen their online presence.

"LifeBrand has displayed an impressive aptitude in developing advanced social media technology solutions," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "Our organization places a high value on positive social media image and we are excited to utilize LifeBrand's expertise through this partnership."

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will also be first in line to utilize LifeBrand's newest features and product enhancements as they are introduced.

"LifeBrand is thrilled to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "They are a stellar and winning organization with an undeniable track record of success. They are the perfect partner to align with as we continue to grow our brand and expand our technology solutions."

For more information about LifeBrand, including their individual and business solutions, please visit www.lifebrand.life.

About LifeBrand

_LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life. _

