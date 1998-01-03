Official website of the New England Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

Steelers eliminate Patriots, 7-6

Jan 03, 1998 at 09:36 AM

Steeler rookie DE, Mike Vrabel, blindsided Drew Bledsoe as he was set to pass late in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Steeler LB Jason Gildon at the New England 34-yard line. The fumble ended the Patriots' comeback attempt with just 1:44 remaining in the game.
The Patriots fell behind early. On the their opening possession , Bledsoe went deep to Terry Glenn, who was open at the Steelers' 5 yard line, but the pass came up short and was intercepted by Chad Scott at the 11 and returned to the 38 yard line. The Steelers captialized on the turnover and after charging 62 yards Kordell Stewart ran 40 yards for the touchdown to make the score 7-0.
The Patriots held the Steelers to that score for the rest of the day, but they themselves were victims of great defensive play. Bledsoe hit Glenn on a 36 yard pass to push the ball to the Steelers 13-yard line. That was as close as the Patriots got to the Pittsburgh endzone and they had to settle for an Adam Vinatieri field goal to make the score 7-3 at the half.
In the fourth quarter the Patriots started to drive again, only this time they did not enter the redzone and Vinatieri hit a 46-yard field goal to bring the Patriots within one.
The Steelers started a drive of their own late in the quarter which ran Jerome Bettis inches away from the New England endzone. The play call on fourth down was a surprise call for Kordell Stewart to go over the top rather than kick a field goal. The Patriots defense, lead by Ted Johnson and Todd Collins, stopped him cold in his tracks.
Then the Patriots offense was shut down with Bledsoe's fumble and the score stood at 7-6 as the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs.

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The New England Patriots coach granted 13 scholarships and 32 grants.
It's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.

Patriots special teams Pro Bowl leader Matthew Slater reflects on the importance Dr. Martin Luther King had on the fight for Black Americans rights and how his family's experiences continue to motivate him today.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of recognizing & learning about Black history, not just this month, but every month.

Watch the best moments from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' first NFL season.

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on what the Patriots priorities are this offseason, including which positions should be addressed in the draft.
We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
