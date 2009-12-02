Official website of the New England Patriots

Steelers expect Roethlisberger to play at Raiders

Dec 02, 2009 at 12:00 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has worked out without problems since missing Sunday night's game in Baltimore with a concussion and is expected to play Sunday against Oakland.

Roethlisberger was held out of the 20-17 overtime loss to the Ravens after having post-practice headaches Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A team doctor recommended Saturday that the quarterback not play, and coach Mike Tomlin agreed.

While the Steelers did not practice on Monday, Roethlisberger worked out on his own and did not have any problems, Tomlin said.

"All indications are he'll be a full participant tomorrow (Wednesday) in practice and ultimately play in the game on Sunday," Tomlin said Tuesday.

If the headaches should unexpectedly return, Tomlin said the Steelers will "act quickly."

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback sustained his fourth concussion since 2006 and his second in less than a year during an overtime loss in Kansas City on Nov. 22. Neither Roethlisberger nor the team revealed during the week he was having headaches, one reason there was considerable surprise when it was announced he wouldn't play.

"There are codes that come with playing tough games like football that kind of conflict at times, with things that are of utmost importance like head injuries," Tomlin said. "I understand the gravity of the decision that we had to make on Saturday, the potential of that.

"I understand that if we allowed Ben to play that we'd be open to questions in regards to that. I thought that if we didn't allow Ben to play, that we'd be open to questions in regards to that. Really, it was irrelevant in terms of my decision making. I was more concerned about doing what was right. Medical experts suggested he not play, so we didn't play him."

Roethlisberger played the week after sustaining a concussion against Atlanta in 2006, but had one of the worst games of his career. He threw four interceptions - two for touchdowns - during a 20-13 loss to Oakland, which won only one other game all season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

