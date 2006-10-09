Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

T.O. won't get a new QB versus Houston

Like it or not, Terrell Owens will still be catching passes from Drew Bledsoe this week. Dallas Cowboys coach Bill Parcells stood by his quarterback, instead blaming the offensive line for most of Bledsoe's mistakes in a 38-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 09, 2006 at 08:00 AM

IRVING, Texas (Oct. 9, 2006) -- Like it or not, Terrell Owens will still be catching passes from Drew Bledsoe this week.

Dallas Cowboys coach Bill Parcells stood by his quarterback, instead blaming the offensive line for most of Bledsoe's mistakes in a 38-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm not switching the quarterback," Parcells said. "I don't think that's the answer right this minute. ... Let's try to get some of the things corrected (on the line) and we'll go from there."

Bledsoe threw three interceptions against the Eagles, the last on a pass to the end zone that could've tied the game in the final minute, but wound up going 102 yards the other way.

He also set up an early field goal for the Eagles with a fumble. That turnover came on the first of his seven sacks.

"He was under pretty good duress," Parcells said. "The majority of the easy sacks they had were mental mistakes."

Owens was none too pleased with the way things went in what he expected to be a breakout game against the team and town that dumped him last season.

After months of anticipation, Owens had to wait until the third quarter for his first catch. He finished with three receptions for 45 yards. More notable were his antics on the sideline, although his jawing at teammates and coaches supposedly involved shouts of encouragement.

"He was just trying to get us going," said right guard Marco Rivera, among those Owens was seen yelling at. "He basically said, 'We're going to win this game.' ... I just feel that he really wanted to show the world what T.O. was all about and he didn't get that chance."

Parcells' explanation for Owens' lack of activity? Double coverage.

"They were taking him out of the game and so we didn't get him involved as much as we would have liked to," Parcells said. "They put two guys over there. It's hard to force the ball over there."

Parcells said Philadelphia had two defenders committed to Owens a "pretty good percentage" of the game, more than other teams Dallas (2-2) has faced.

He added that Owens is still adjusting to the offense, which is why his timing with Bledsoe may still be off.

"I think there's some things he is trying to still gain an understanding of here," Parcells said.

After the game, Owens ran into the locker room yelling and asking why the Cowboys bothered signing him in the offseason, according to a stadium employee who witnessed the tirade but didn't want to be identified because he is not authorized to talk about team matters. He later told reporters, "I'm just out there doing my job. I'm not trying to point any fingers at anybody."

Neither Owens nor Bledsoe spoke to the media Oct. 9. Both are expected to talk Oct. 11.

Bledsoe is in his second season with the Cowboys and sixth with Parcells. So the coach certainly knows all about how prone the quarterback is to sacks and interceptions.

But Parcells let Bledsoe off the hook this time because there was plenty of blame to go around. He said missed blocks led to three or four of the sacks and receivers being "completely covered" factored into two or three others.

The missed blocks angered Parcells the most because they came on blitzes Dallas had seen from Philadelphia before -- thus, players should've known what to expect. He never implicated anyone, but most problems seemed to come from the left side of the line, particularly tackle Flozell Adams.

Parcells also refused to consider crowd noise as a factor "because there's not much communication involved."

"This is recognition," he said. "You got to see this."

As for the interceptions, Parcells noted Bledsoe's arm was hit on the first one. The other two were operator error: an underthrown pass when Owens had the defense beaten for a likely touchdown, and a throw straight to Philadelphia's Lito Sheppard when the defense prevented tight end Jason Witten from getting to where Bledsoe expected.

"Hopefully in that situation, we throw it out of the end zone and have two more shots at it," Parcells said. "For some reason, we didn't."

There aren't enough of those reasons for Parcells to consider turning to unproven backup Tony Romo.

"Not right at this moment, no," Parcells said.

How long will he stick with Bledsoe?

"As long as I feel like going, OK?" he said.

Parcells wasn't at all defensive about rookie safety Pat Watkins, who was burned on a 60-yard pass to L.J. Smith, failed to tackle Hank Baskett on an 87-yard touchdown pass, and was caught out of position on a 40-yard flea-flicker touchdown for Reggie Brown.

Parcells said he expects rookies to make mistakes, but with Watkins "it was more than I expected."

Parcells didn't say whether Watkins will start against Houston. The position could get interesting as veteran Marcus Coleman is eligible to return this week from a suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

The Patriots final injury report for Sunday's regular-season opener is here. 
news

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots football season is finally upon us. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Gillette Stadium to play New England.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Patriots set 2023 captains

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-On-One with Adrian Phillips

Steve Burton sits down with defensive end Adrian Phillips to discuss the excitement for the new season. Phillips also talks about the legacy of Devin McCourty.

Hunter Henry 9/8: "I feel like I've grown a lot"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bill Belichick on Team Captains: "I'm proud of the guys the team selected"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered: Preparing for Week 1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and the honorary return of quarterback Tom Brady.

Robert Kraft 9/7: "We've come a long way and I am very proud"

After a ribbon cutting ceremony for the north end renovations, Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft talked with the media.

All Access: Stadium Improvements Special 

On this special Stadium edition of Patriots All Access, we give viewers a sneak peek at the new renovations at Gillette Stadium that will be unveiled to fans on Sunday when the New England Patriots kick off the 2023 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising