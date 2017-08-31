Tackling Tech: Inside the NFL's New Social Media Rules

The show's launch is part of a new multi-year deal the NFL and Twitter announced in May to deliver uniquely packaged official NFL video and other types of content to fans around the world daily, year-round.

As part of the undertaking, the NFL will use Twitter and Periscope to bring fans what the league described as "unique live pre-game access from each of its prime-time game windows, as well as other key match-ups during the season."

The Last Bastion

The NFL still heavily protects highlights as its crown jewel, and will continue to do so by keeping its clubs away from them. It's hard to imagine that changing any time soon. Think of them as blackout periods for frequent flyer travel or hotel bookings near holidays.

But after two years of an evolving set of social media rules for its clubs, the NFL has greatly loosened its regulations on the use of social media for video, which is essential in the no finish line race of attracting and connecting with young age groups be they current or potential NFL fans.

The Bottom Line

Though rolling back freedoms would seem to be as easy as putting toothpaste back in the tube, there's always a chance that a high-profile abuse could serve as a setback for social media rules for video. One that occurred this past weekend during the heavily-hyped, high stakes Mayweather-McGregor title bout in Las Vegas could open old wounds.

Why? In damage control as pay-per-view streaming of the bout ran into problems, some viewers that ran into problems with the stream were directed to sites that were streaming the match illegally. This was a subset of the total group that watched the 10-round fight this way. At least those redirected had paid for the event.

Nonetheless, this reality will likely factor into the NFL's thinking as it views live streaming for its clubs and for itself. Content protection is a more serious concern for pro sports league's than for anyone thinking of recording a movie playing in a cinema.

Stay tuned!