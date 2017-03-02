Tackling Tech: Is 2017 the Year of the NFL Developmental League?

The USFL landed many coveted players away from the NFL, but many went on to the older league such as Steve Young, Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie and Doug Williams.

Ownership alternatives.Remember, the NFL-created NFL Europe? Though the NFL league produced certain Hall of Famers Kurt Warner (now) and Adam Vinatieri, it lost money and was eventually shut down. The NFL doesn't want undertakings that result in red ink. Common sense.

New Profit Opportunities. Hardly a shocker, the NFL wants to grow it business and that's especially tough after the Super Bowl and before the pre-season. A D league arrangement could provide new programming to pitch to a TV broadcaster, Internet streamer or to run on the league's NFL Network. Seriously-who would prefer watching "pre-combine mock drafts" in February? The NFL could be interested in making its sport a year-rounder game-wise.

TV deals are essential to the awareness and viewing of D leagues. The fledgling USFL of the early 1980s landed a TV deal with ESPN. And the made-for-TV XFL teams were jointly-owned by NBC. Since then, however, the Internet and wireless networks have emerged as viable options for video distribution with the NFL already using both for live game delivery.

The Bottom Line

Much work will need to be done after the presentation, discussion and evaluation stage for any type of developmental league to take the shape most useful to the NFL. The D league idea has already been under consideration for some time.

The league doesn't want to comment on the topic, but it's a safe bet that we'll hear more on the topic during or right after the NFL's annual league meeting later this month.

Stay tuned.