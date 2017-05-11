Tackling Tech: NFL and Perform Team to Take Games Global

The now-flagship NFL U.S. service, priced at $100 a year, has become popular due in part to the evolution of consumer viewing behavior in the states. More fans find themselves with busier schedules that make appointment TV inconvenient if not impossible. Options such as game replays and DVR services are embraced by fans as a result.

And for those interested in watching teams beyond their home/favorite, Game Pass offers condensed versions of matchups that run less than an hour apiece. The service (both versions) also lets fans interested in watching past games and classics to do so reaching back to the 2009 season. Don't forget access to NFL original series and others programming.

The Bottom Line

How to best expand its brand into new markets and build on beachheads in yet others has been an ongoing challenge for the NFL. The league is currently employing an approach that draws from live game streaming, a few games held outside the U.S. annually and distributing TV rights to interested international parties. Social media is used to build interest without building stadiums and leagues.

It remains to be seen whether Perform will deliver on its claim to "further accelerate Game Pass outside of the US and Europe." With its local expertise in markets outside the U.S., and in far-away non-English-speaking regions, the company may have the resources the NFL lacks to expand its brand moving forward.

Stay tuned.