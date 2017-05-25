Tackling Tech: NFL Preps Expanded Social Media Plan for Teams

Connected TV "apps" include items such as Netflix, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Fandango, YouTube and Google Play and PlayStation Now for gaming. Apps can also be created for connected TV devices such as Apple TV, which is a media player, and a small black box that streams content to TVs.

Most importantly, connected TV comes with software development kits (SDK) that can be used to create new apps for the sets. This is how tech and content pros with NFL club would create fan-focused apps to share new and expanded video media with fans. SDKs can vary by set maker with Samsung, Vizio and other household names offering varying apps at present.

Teams may not rush to create connected TV apps however. The companies above have huge resources to fuel development of the apps, something most all NFL teams' lack. Concerns about growing and maintaining the apps, coupled with an uncertainty about fan interest/monetization could dissuade clubs from getting into this business.

Resource Rich?

In many pro sports, there are haves and have nots when it comes to people resources, which means some clubs are already able to produce more content and cover more social media outlets than teams with less personnel.

The league's pending "more" plan will help those franchises with content creation and social media teams, while those with a tiny staff or with workers wearing multiple hats may be less able to continually generate more.

Ramping up resources should help social media-savvy teams take advantage of the plan and supercharge their teams' marketing efforts. The more clubs know about their followers' interests and their social media preferences, the better clubs can engage fans and monetize these relationships.

How We Got Here

Not long after the unauthorized title bout streaming, the NFL banned use of the live streaming smartphone apps Periscope and Meerkat. Upon further review, the NFL in February 2016 ended its ban on team use of the apps but placed limits on their use by teams, with the [streaming of live games still not allowed ](http://www.patriots.com/news/2016/02/11/tackling-tech-nfl-ends-periscope-ban-teams-sets-limits .)

Thinking bigger picture, far beyond Periscope, the league last October, released a set of rules and restrictions for use of social media which carried a maximum $100,000 for a violation. The policy specified acceptable social media use and guidelines for teams.

Just a few months later (December), the league sent a memo to all teams explaining it was relaxing these rules and restrictions - but with live game video distribution still banned (with the Snaps exception). Under the pending plan, teams would be able to markedly increase their use of current social media platforms as long as they steer clear of airing live game video (Snaps not included).

The Bottom Line