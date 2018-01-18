Tackling Tech: Resolving Replays: Pylon Cams, Chips & More

In fact, according to a NFL source, pylon cams and any other cameras used in the broadcast of a NFL game can be used in this often make-or-break process. "Team cameras," such as those installed in scoreboards, cannot.

Pylon cameras were set up in the end zones for both of the AFC divisional matches this past weekend. The footage that the HD cams in the orange pylons contributed was magnetic and included in what CBS showed viewers at home on certain replay situations. Their shots captured approaching players and quick looks along the front of the end zone.

Pylon cams have also proven popular when used with college football contests by broadcasters. In the past, for example, ESPN has put them to use in college football playoff games to augment their field of play camera coverage. Pylon cameras have been used in the last two Super Bowls.

NBC Sports plans to use 12 pylon cameras - six in each end zone - to help cover the areas in its telecast of Super Bowl 52 next month

Shortcomings

The development and evolution of pylon cameras dates back many years as has the call from the Patriots' head coach for fixed perimeter cameras in each stadium. The plan has not materialized because of their alleged high cost.

As they are on/in the field of play, many pylon cameras are now constructed to break away when struck by players. The dislodging of these lightweight pylons and the cameras they house, typically ends the video recording, limiting their value in the bigger picture effort of officials to decide replays.

Research and Development